Greer, Paretti and Parkinson set to be honored by Saints Hall of Fame

Greer, 5'10, 180, played five seasons with the Saints from 2009-2013 after first being signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee in 2004. A hard worker who entered the NFL through humble beginnings, the Jackson, Tenn. native turned himself into an elite cornerback, playing in 133 games with 86 starts during his decade-long career and amassing 430 career tackles (341 solo), 13 interception returns for 240 yards, four brought back for touchdowns, two sacks, 101 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Signed by New Orleans as an unrestricted free agent in 2009, the Saints reached the playoffs in four of Greer's five seasons, including the Super Bowl XLIV Championship campaign, as he played in 63 games with 60 starts and posted 290 stops (227 solo), nine interceptions, 68 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one recovery.