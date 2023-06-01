Greer, Paretti and Parkinson set to be honored by Saints Hall of Fame

The media selection committee of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame has selected cornerback Jabari Greer for induction in 2023, while longtime videographers Steve Paretti and Bob Parkinson have been chosen to receive the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" award for their vast contributions to the Saints Organization.
Greer, 5'10, 180, played five seasons with the Saints from 2009-2013 after first being signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee in 2004. A hard worker who entered the NFL through humble beginnings, the Jackson, Tenn. native turned himself into an elite cornerback, playing in 133 games with 86 starts during his decade-long career and amassing 430 career tackles (341 solo), 13 interception returns for 240 yards, four brought back for touchdowns, two sacks, 101 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Signed by New Orleans as an unrestricted free agent in 2009, the Saints reached the playoffs in four of Greer's five seasons, including the Super Bowl XLIV Championship campaign, as he played in 63 games with 60 starts and posted 290 stops (227 solo), nine interceptions, 68 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one recovery.
Remaining a resident of New Orleans for several years after his retirement, Greer worked to make the community a better place. During his playing days, he established a foundation, the Greer Campaign, with the express mission of emphasizing fatherhood and uniting families, providing support for fathers and community service programs to fathers and their families both in the New Orleans area and in his home state of Tennessee during his playing days. In both 2011 and 2012, charity balls in New Orleans to help support these initiatives.
Both Paretti and Parkinson are being honored for their role in capturing the team through their widely respected video skills for WDSU-6 and WWL TV, stations which combined they served for over 50 years.
A local New Orleanian born and raised in the ninth ward, Steve Paretti received his start in the media industry at the New Orleans Times-Picayune in the sports department in 1973 after graduating with a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of New Orleans. After leaving New Orleans briefly to work in television at KLFY in Lafayette from 1980-81, he returned to his hometown as a news and sports camera operator at WDSU and went on to cover and shoot New Orleans Saints games for 22 years. Paretti worked a total of 35 years at WDSU before retiring.
Parkinson is a native of Bethesda, Maryland, who arrived in New Orleans as a student at Loyola University New Orleans. After spending a year in Shreveport and nine months in Lafayette as a camera person, Parkinson returned to New Orleans to work for WWL TV in 1986, where he stared in news for two years before transitioning to sports, most notably with sports director Jim Henderson as well as Mike Hoss, both of whom would go on to serve as play-by-play announcers for the Saints Radio Network. Parkinson worked at WWL for 27 years in total, covering the Saints through videoing games, practices and interviews for nearly two decades before returning to news.
Events surrounding the induction of Greer and the recognition of Paretti and Parkinson will take place during the weekend running of Dec. 8-10 in conjunction with the Dec. 10 home game against the Carolina Panthers in the Caesars Superdome. For more information about the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, please visit saintshalloffame.com or call (504) 471-2191. Additional information about Saints Hall of Fame weekend will be announced in the coming months.
PREVIOUS HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
1988—Archie Manning and Danny Abramowicz
1989—Tommy Myers and Tom Dempsey
1990—Billy Kilmer
1991—Tony Galbreath and Derland Moore
1992—George Rogers, Jake Kupp and John Hill
1993—Joe Federspiel
1994—Henry Childs and Jim Finks
1995—Doug Atkins and Bob Pollard
1996—Dave Whitsell and Dave Waymer
1997—Stan Brock and Rickey Jackson
1998—Dalton Hilliard and Sam Mills
1999—Bobby Hebert and Eric Martin
2000—Pat Swilling and Vaughan Johnson
2001—Jim Wilks and Hoby Brenner
2002—Jim Mora and Frank Warren
2003—Jim Dombrowski and Wayne Martin
2004—Rueben Mayes and Steve Sidwell
*2005—NO INDUCTEES due to Hurricane Katrina _2006—Joel Hilgenberg
2007—Joe Johnson
2008—William Roaf
2009—Morten Andersen
2010—Joe Horn
2011—Sammy Knight
2012—Tom Benson and Deuce McAllister
2013—La'Roi Glover
2014—Aaron Brooks and John Carney
2015—Tyrone Hughes and Michael Lewis
2016—Will Smith
2017—Jonathan Vilma and Carl Nicks
2018—Lance Moore and Pierre Thomas
2019—Reggie Bush and Marques Colston *2020—NO INDUCTEES due to Covid-19 pandemic_
2021—Jahri Evans and Roman Harper
2022—Fred McAfee and Devery Henderson