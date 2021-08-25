New Orleans Saints get allotment of tickets returned from Cardinals

The New Orleans Saints were given an allotment of tickets back from the Arizona Cardinals for the Saturday, August 28 preseason finale meeting between the two clubs in the Caesars Superdome, tickets the club supplies on a weekly basis to the opponent and are returned to the club for sale to fans when they are unsold by the visiting team. Seats from this allotment are now available for purchase. Fans can purchase tickets here, in person at the New Orleans Saints ticket office at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center at 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie or by calling (504) 731-1700, Wednesday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday between 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.