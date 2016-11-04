Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

This Day in New Orleans Saints History - November 4

A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history

Nov 04, 2016 at 03:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
110416_buffalo_saints_article.jpg


On November 4, 1973 the New Orleans Saints defeated the Buffalo Bills 13-0 in Tulane Stadium.

The win was the Saints first ever shutout.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Day in New Orleans Saints History - December 31

A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history

news

This Day in New Orleans Saints History - December 30

A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history

news

This Day in New Orleans Saints History - December 27

A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
news

This Day in New Orleans Saints History - December 26

A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
news

This Day in New Orleans Saints History - December 25

A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
news

This Day in New Orleans Saints History - December 23

A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history

news

This Day in New Orleans Saints History - December 22

A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
news

This Day in New Orleans Saints History - December 21

A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
news

This Day in New Orleans Saints History - December 20

A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
news

This Day in New Orleans Saints History - December 19

A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
news

This Day in New Orleans Saints History - December 18

A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
news

This Day in New Orleans Saints History - December 17

A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history

Advertising