This Day in New Orleans Saints History - December 26

A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history

Dec 26, 2016 at 02:00 AM
On December 26, 2014 the New Orleans Saints signed wide receiver Brandon Coleman as an undrafted free agent. 

Coleman has played for the Saints since 2014.

Brandon Coleman 2015 Photos

Photos of Brandon Coleman from the 2015 regular season. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)

