This Day in New Orleans Saints History - November 19

On November 19, 1984 the New Orleans Saints defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-24 at the Superdome.
It was the Saints first-ever win on primetime Monday Night Football.
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
