This Day in New Orleans Saints History - November 16

On November 16, 1969 the New Orleans Saints defeated the New York Giants 25-24.
Former Saints kicker Tom Dempsey booted four field goals.
On November 16, 1969 the New Orleans Saints defeated the New York Giants 25-24.
Former Saints kicker Tom Dempsey booted four field goals.
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history