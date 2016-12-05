This Day in New Orleans Saints History - December 5

On December 5, 2005 the New Orleans Saints claimed tight end Nate Lawrie off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Lawrie went on to play for the Saints from 2005-2006.
