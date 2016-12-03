This Day in New Orleans Saints History - December 3

On December 3, 2006 the New Orleans Saints defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-10.
During the victory, former Saints running back Reggie Bush tied a team record with four touchdowns.
On December 3, 2006 the New Orleans Saints defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-10.
During the victory, former Saints running back Reggie Bush tied a team record with four touchdowns.
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history