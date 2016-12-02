This Day in New Orleans Saints History - December 2

On December 2, 2007 the New Orleans Saints resigned former running back Jamaal Branch.
The Saints originally signed Branch as an undrafted free agent in 2006.
Branch played for the Saints from 2006-2007.
On December 2, 2007 the New Orleans Saints resigned former running back Jamaal Branch.
The Saints originally signed Branch as an undrafted free agent in 2006.
Branch played for the Saints from 2006-2007.
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history
A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history