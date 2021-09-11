Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Rewind: This week in Saints Podcasts presented by SeatGeek 9/6-9/10

Chef Jose Andres, Tom Rinaldi, Stacey Dales, and Nick Underhill were guests

Sep 11, 2021 at 07:00 AM
Chef Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen CEO Nate Mook were the featured guests on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek on Friday, Sept. 10, talking about how the donation from the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund is helping them feed the hungry in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

Fox Sports reporter Tom Rindali was the guest on Thursday's show, talking Saints-Packers and his career.

NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales, who will be working Sunday's Saints-Packers game in Jacksonville, was the guest Wednesday.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football joined Erin Summers and John DeShazier on Monday's episode to talk about the Saints' roster and the upcoming Packers game.

