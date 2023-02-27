New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on two-year contract extension

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on a two-year contract extension. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Kpassagnon (pronounced Tawn-oh pass-N-yo), 6-7, 289, is a six-year National Football League veteran who was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round (59th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Villanova. The Ambler, Pa. native signed with New Orleans as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and in six seasons has appeared in 84 regular season games with 34 starts and has posted career totals of 120 tackles (81 solo), 13 sacks for a loss of 118 yards, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one special teams stop and a blocked field goal. In eight postseason appearances with six starts, Kpassagnon has posted ten tackles (seven solo), three sacks for a loss of 28 yards, two passes defensed, five quarterback hits and three stops for loss.
In two seasons with the Saints, Kpassagnon has played in 23 games with ten starts and has recorded 46 tackles (30 solo), six sacks for a loss of 51 yards, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. In 2022, he rebounded from an a season-ending ankle injury suffered midway through the 2021 campaign to play in 15 games with five starts and finished with 28 tackles (15 solo), three stops for loss, two sacks and six quarterback hits for a defense that was ranked fifth in the NFL in total defense, tied for fifth in takedowns and ranked ninth in opponent points per game.
Kpassagnon, who double majored in finance and accounting at Villanova, enjoyed a standout college career for the Wildcats, where he recorded 105 tackles (65 solo), 22.0 sacks for a loss of 130 yards), 37.5 stops for loss, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a 29-yard interception return. He garnered first-team Associated Press Football Championship Subdivision All-American honors in 2016, ranking sixth in the FCS with 21.5 tackles for loss and tying for fifth nationally with 11.0 sacks.