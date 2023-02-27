New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on two-year contract extension

Kpassagnon (pronounced Tawn-oh pass-N-yo), 6-7, 289, is a six-year National Football League veteran who was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round (59th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Villanova. The Ambler, Pa. native signed with New Orleans as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and in six seasons has appeared in 84 regular season games with 34 starts and has posted career totals of 120 tackles (81 solo), 13 sacks for a loss of 118 yards, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one special teams stop and a blocked field goal. In eight postseason appearances with six starts, Kpassagnon has posted ten tackles (seven solo), three sacks for a loss of 28 yards, two passes defensed, five quarterback hits and three stops for loss.