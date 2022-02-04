Super Bowl-winning New Orleans Saints players conquering media, too

Each came to his second profession by a separate route. For Shanle, it was a nudge from someone in the media.

"I always enjoyed speaking to the media, win or lose," Shanle said. "I knew that was part of our job and never had an issue with that, but I think as a player, you always look at the media and they always say, you go to the dark side if you go to the media. Now you become one of 'them.' So I think a lot of players are hesitant when they're players, to think that they could end up being in the media.

"But it's been a lot of fun, it really has. Mike Nabors (host of the Saints postgame show on Yurview) worked at Cox Sports Television and approached me about being an analyst for the Saints, and it's been awesome to cover the team that I played for, a lot of coaches I played for. It's been a lot of fun to bring the analyst role to the media part of it."

Harper's nudge came from McAfee, a Saints player from 1991-93 and 2000-06, and currently the team's vice president of player development. A persistent nudge, to be more specific.

"The media was the enemy," Harper said. "That was what I was taught, that's what I truly believed, was that the media was the enemy. There's no way I wanted to go on that side of it. I will be honest, though – Fast Freddie, Fred McAfee, told me since like Year 2 or 3 in the NFL, he was like, 'Roman, you'd be great doing TV and all those other things. You've got the look, you've got the smile, you speak well – that's all up your alley.'

"Immediately, I was turned off. I was like, 'I would never do that.' That's not anything I wanted to do, it was not anything I ever thought about myself doing. He was like, 'You need to do the broadcast boot camp.' You need to try and do this, you need to try and do that.

"I told him no for like six or seven years, and then I ended up doing it. It's crazy, but he was the first guy that literally told me, right after I got to the Saints, that was one of the things I needed to try to get into."

Moore's push was an internal one. He was approachable, affable and entertaining as a player, and the transition was natural.

"I think it was something that I was kind of interested in while I was playing," he said. "I didn't really know what I wanted to do, whether it be TV or radio or some type of social media outlet. But I was pretty good with the media when I was playing, and people always said, 'You're pretty natural at this, you'd be good once you're done playing.'