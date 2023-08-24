Steve Sidwell, longtime New Orleans Saints assistant coach and member of the Saints Hall of Fame, dies at 78

Jackson said Sidwell was a great coach. "I think that everybody really liked Sid, because he liked all four of us linebackers. He was the mastermind of it. ...

"He worked well with the players, that's what I liked about Sid. If you saw something, you could tell him and he was the type that he'd go along with you," said Jackson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saints Hall of Fame, Saints Ring of Honor, five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler. "You had some coaches that didn't want you telling them nothing about what you'd see, but he was one of those coaches that you could communicate with him."

Prior to coming to the Saints, Sidwell was on the coaching staff of the Indianapolis Colts, where he coached the defensive line in 1985. Before that, he got his start in the NFL as linebackers coach with the New England Patriots from 1982-84. After his Saints stint, Sidwell also served as defensive coordinator of the Houston Oilers, Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Sidwell was not just a great coach, though. His time in college proved he could play with the best of them. He was an all-conference linebacker at the University of Colorado, which eventually led to the start of his coaching tenure as linebackers coach at his alma mater from 1966-73. While there, he worked with the man who would be his head coach at the Saints, Jim Mora. He moved to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, assuming the additional duties of defensive coordinator at Southern Methodist and held that post until 1981. He then went to New England and became a part of the Patriots defensive staff under Mora in 1982.

His coaching efforts were recognized in 2004 when he was inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame. Sidwell only experienced six losing seasons during his 21 years in a coaching role on an NFL team.

Saints Coach Dennis Allen talked about Sidwell's impact at Allen's post-practice media session Thursday.

"No. 1, I'd say, you know, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," Allen said. "He was a tremendous defensive coach in our league, a ton of success. Lead the Dome Patrol defense, which is really the standard of defense for the New Orleans Saints. It's what we kind of aspire to be defensively. So, it's a sad day for our organization and again our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."