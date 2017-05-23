Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Statements from Tom and Gayle Benson, Mickey Loomis on death of Cortez Kennedy

Pro Football Hall of Famer was part of Saints family

May 23, 2017 at 09:00 AM

Statement from Saints owners Tom and Gayle Benson on the death of Pro Football Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy:

"Words cannot express the sense of loss and heartbreak we as an organization are feeling at this time. Gayle and I were shocked and heartbroken upon hearing the news this morning. Cortez was a man who was truly a role model and inspiration in every sense, he was considered a part of our family, and we will miss the happiness, joy and insight he brought us each and every time we were fortunate enough to spend time with him. His life should be an example for not only players but all of us, from the way he was raised by his parents, who instilled the value of hard work to the way he lived his life and played with those same values, but most importantly the way he raised Courtney, his daughter who was the center of his universe. The NFL has lost a Hall of Fame player and we have lost a Hall of Fame friend and a role model who will always remain a part of our family in the lasting memories and laughs he provided."

Statement from Saints GM Mickey Loomis:

"Today, the NFL lost a legend and a Hall of Fame player. Joe and Ruby Harris, his parents, lost a loving son, and his beautiful daughter Courtney lost the most caring and best father I know. My wife Melanie and I, my sons Alex and Sam and daughters Katherine and Lucy are devastated by this loss. Cortez is godfather to Lucy and Samuel Cortez bears his name.

"Many who will read about him in the coming days will read of his success on the field as a great Seattle Seahawk and Miami Hurricane; however the full story lies in his loving, fun, positive and giving heart. In my many years working in the NFL, no one better exemplified what it meant to be a great player on the field, and yet that paled in comparison to what Cortez meant to the people who knew him off the field. People of all races, religions and nationalities counted him as a friend; athletes and non-athletes alike. We should all aspire to have as big a heart as his!

"His loving and fun personality was often present in our building. He was very close to our owners Tom and Gayle Benson and our head coach, Sean Payton, but what I loved most about Cortez was the care and time he took in cultivating relationships with the equipment guys, security, ball boys, trainers, scouts, ticketing staff – the staffs that work long hours behind the scenes, he appreciated their hard work and recognized the contribution they made to any teams success.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Joe and Ruby, Courtney and the vast number of people who counted Cortez as a close friend; he will be missed by everyone, certainly myself included. We have a lost a true Saint of a person."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Deonte Harris, Dwayne Washington activated from Covid-19 list

Practice squad members Jerald Hawkins, KeiVarae Russell also move off list
news

New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor member Sam Mills named one of 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

It's third time legendary Saints linebacker has been a finalist
news

Additional New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list for Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Center Erik McCoy added to the Covid-19 list
news

Linebacker Kwon Alexander selected for Saints 2021 Ed Block Courage Award

Award given annually to a player from each NFL team who has persevered through adversity
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan announced as finalist for NFL 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors
news

Taysom Hill, Demario Davis among group of New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list

Safety Marcus Williams added to the Covid-19 list
news

Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the death of Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden

news

NFC playoff update: Where the New Orleans Saints stand after Week 16 | 2021 playoff picture

At 7-8, Saints need to win final two games and get some help
news

New Orleans Saints make roster moves ahead of Monday's game vs. Miami | 2021 NFL Week 16

Linebacker Kwon Alexander placed on Covid-19 reserve list
news

NFL moves start time of New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game to 3:25 p.m.

Game will be played Sunday, Jan. 2 at the Caesars Superdome
news

New Orleans Saints place receiver-returner Deonte Harris, three others on Covid-19 list

Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi also expected to miss Monday's game vs. Dolphins
news

J.T. Gray, Cam Jordan, Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore to represent New Orleans Saints at 2022 Pro Bowl

Four Saints make the NFC team 
Advertising