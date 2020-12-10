Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Statement from the New Orleans Saints regarding fan capacity

Dec 10, 2020
The New Orleans Saints, in partnership with the city of New Orleans, have agreed to roll back our previously announced capacity for the Dec. 20 Kansas City Chiefs game from 15,000 to 3,000.

On October 20, the team, along with the Mayor's office, her health and safety team and health experts from Ochsner Health stated that barring any change in local health and safety guidelines any additional changes to crowd size would only be possible if current trends continued to remain stable. Should those conditions be met, capacity would be incrementally increased up to 15,000 for regular season games.

Based on current data, those predetermined thresholds that have triggered the team and city to roll back the capacity -- (a) positivity rate above 5% and (b) cases over 25 per 100,000 (about 100 per day) -- have both now been surpassed in Orleans Parish.

Season Ticket Holders will have access to 3,000 tickets that will be distributed during the week of December 14 for the Dec. 20 Kansas City Chiefs game to be played at 3:25 pm CT.

Capacity for the Dec. 25 Minnesota Vikings home game is still to be determined but likely will remain at 3,000 tickets.

As has been the case this season, city officials will also be strictly enforcing crowd gatherings throughout the Central Business District and French Quarter on game days to ensure all city regulations are being observed.

The Saints and Mayor Cantrell's office encourage all of our fans to wear their mask while in public, practicing good hygiene and maintaining social distance. It is imperative that everyone does his or her part to make sure that we work to mitigate this increased spread.

The Saints organization supports this data and wishes to return to a larger capacity as soon as possible, creating a healthy environment for our fans to arrive, enjoy and depart Saints home games safely.

