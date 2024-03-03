 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the death of journalist Chris Mortensen

ESPN journalist died Sunday morning at 72

Mar 03, 2024 at 03:47 PM
The New Orleans Saints are saddened to learn of the passing of longtime ESPN journalist Chris Mortensen. He covered the league with class, grace and dignity. Chris greatly valued the personal relationships he forged through his countless visits to New Orleans. At this most difficult time we offer our sincerest condolences to his family, colleagues and countless friends. He will be greatly missed.

