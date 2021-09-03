Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the death of David Patten

The New Orleans Saints are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of David Patten. While his tenure with the Saints was relatively short, he left an indelible mark on his teammates, coaches, and staff through his actions, words, and his infectious smile. He was a tenacious competitor and infused the locker room with leadership and a winning spirit that remains to this day. The thoughts and prayers of the Saints organization are with his family and countless friends.
Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund collaborates with Greater New Orleans Foundation for emergency matching grants to local nonprofits for Hurricane Ida relief
Renewal Fund also donates $500,000 to Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans and World Central Kitchen
Following initial Gayle Benson donation to Hurricane Ida relief, NFL family steps up to support
Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and the National Football League Foundation have all donated $1 million each
New Orleans Saints pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday for Sept. 12 game vs. Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville
Pre-sale tickets go on sale September 2 at 10 a.m. CT on Ticketmaster
New Orleans Saints to practice at TCU facilities as New Orleans rebounds from Hurricane Ida
Team will temporarily conduct practices & strength and conditioning sessions at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas
New Orleans Saints-Green Bay Packers game on September 12 to be played in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field
Saints preparing for Week 1 in Dallas-Fort Worth area after the team evacuated from Hurricane Ida
Statement from Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints regarding Hurricane Ida
Saints owner makes initial $1 million donation toward Gulf Coast Renewal Fund
Statement from New Orleans Saints on preseason game 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Game has been canceled
New Orleans Saints-Arizona Cardinals preseason contest moved to noon kickoff time
Saturday, Aug. 28 game moves to make proper and safe preparations regarding the potential landfall of Hurricane Ida
Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon honoring Evans, Harper and Garcia set for Nov. 5
Tickets now on sale for the 32nd annual luncheon