New Orleans Saints announce exciting partnership with 50 Cent's brand Sire Spirits

The New Orleans Saints today announced a dynamic partnership with Sire Spirits, a brand spearheaded by globally renowned hip-hop artist and entrepreneur, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, as the official and exclusive cognac and champagne of the New Orleans Saints. This collaboration brings together two powerful brands, each known for their dedication to excellence, commitment to their craft and intentional impact to the community.

Sire Spirits, a brand that has rapidly risen to prominence in the world of spirits, mirrors the resilience and innovation that are synonymous with the city of New Orleans. 50 Cent, an artist celebrated for his iconic work in the entertainment industry, has channeled that same creativity and passion into developing Sire Spirits.

"We are truly excited to partner with Sire Spirits," said Matt Webb, Vice President, Corporate Partnerships of the New Orleans Saints. "This collaboration represents a perfect blend of the energy and enthusiasm both the New Orleans Saints and Sire Spirits bring to the table. We believe this partnership will further enhance the game-day experience for our fans both inside and outside of the Caesars Superdome."

Jackson, the driving force behind Sire Spirits, shared his enthusiasm about this exciting partnership. "New Orleans has a special place in my heart," he said. "It's a city that exudes creativity and soul, and it's an honor to partner with an organization like the New Orleans Saints that embodies those same values. Together, we aim to create unforgettable moments and experiences for the city and its fans."

The New Orleans Saints have a rich history and a passionate fan base that extends far beyond the field, which pairs nicely with Jackson's G-Unity Foundation that focuses on empowering youth in America's Cities. Keeping on the theme of impact, the G-Unity Foundation through Sire Spirits presents the Fan Impact Play during Saints Home Games. Each Fan Impact Play, a moment in the game driven by fan involvement, triggers a donation to scholarships benefiting New Orleans youth.

As the partnership between the New Orleans Saints and Sire Spirits unfolds, it is bound to set a new standard for innovation and collaboration in the world of sports, community and entertainment. Stay tuned for updates on how these two iconic brands will make a significant impact on the region and the industry at large.