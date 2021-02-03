New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Cameron Jordan

Cameron Jordan 2020 season analysis:
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan concluded his 10th season in the NFL, all with New Orleans. Jordan started in all 16 regular season, recording 52 tackles, 16 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks. In the final regular season game, Jordan started his 145th consecutive game, dating to the 2011 season finale against Carolina, surpassing Wayne Martin (Sept. 9, 1991 to Jan. 2, 1999) for the most consecutive starts by a Saint. The 6-foot-4, 287-pounder led another great defense to be ranked third in total defense and fourth in rushing defense. Jordan was selected to his sixth Pro Bowl and was named NFC Player of the Month in November. Jordan ranks second in team history with 94.5 sacks behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson (115.0 sacks).
Best game:
The divisional rival Atlanta Falcons came to town to face off against the Saints in Week 11 and Jordan continued his success by sacking Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan three times. Jordan has sacked Ryan 21 times in his career, an NFL record for most sacks by one player against a single quarterback. The Saints came away with the victory 24-9 and would go on to sweep the Falcons in the regular season.
Best quote:
"This is the culture of the locker room. This is the culture of the New Orleans Saints. This is something that's been established long before. So, everybody goes with exactly the same mind-set. This is a team that, you know, the defense trusts each other, the offense trusts each other, the team trusts each other. So again, we control what we can control. We don't look back, we look forward after we make our corrections."
