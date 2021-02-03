Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Cameron Jordan

'This is the culture of the New Orleans Saints'

Feb 03, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Cameron Jordan 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ concluded his 10th season in the NFL, all with New Orleans. Jordan started in all 16 regular season, recording 52 tackles, 16 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks. In the final regular season game, Jordan started his 145th consecutive game, dating to the 2011 season finale against Carolina, surpassing Wayne Martin (Sept. 9, 1991 to Jan. 2, 1999) for the most consecutive starts by a Saint. The 6-foot-4, 287-pounder led another great defense to be ranked third in total defense and fourth in rushing defense. Jordan was selected to his sixth Pro Bowl and was named NFC Player of the Month in November. Jordan ranks second in team history with 94.5 sacks behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson (115.0 sacks).

Headshot-Jordan-2560x1440-080420

Cameron Jordan

#94 DE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 287 lbs
  • College: California

Related Links

Best game:

The divisional rival Atlanta Falcons came to town to face off against the Saints in Week 11 and Jordan continued his success by sacking Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan three times. Jordan has sacked Ryan 21 times in his career, an NFL record for most sacks by one player against a single quarterback. The Saints came away with the victory 24-9 and would go on to sweep the Falcons in the regular season.

Best quote:

"This is the culture of the locker room. This is the culture of the New Orleans Saints. This is something that's been established long before. So, everybody goes with exactly the same mind-set. This is a team that, you know, the defense trusts each other, the offense trusts each other, the team trusts each other. So again, we control what we can control. We don't look back, we look forward after we make our corrections."

2020 Saints Season Photos: Cameron Jordan

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
1 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
2 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
3 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
4 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
5 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
6 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
7 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
8 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
9 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
10 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
11 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
12 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
13 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
14 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
15 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
16 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
17 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
18 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
19 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
20 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
21 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
22 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
23 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
24 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
25 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
26 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
27 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
28 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
29 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
30 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
31 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
32 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
33 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
34 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
35 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
36 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
37 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
38 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
39 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
40 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
41 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
42 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
43 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
44 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
45 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
46 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
47 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
48 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
49 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.
50 / 50

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Alvin Kamara

Kamara scored 21 touchdowns in 2020
news

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Drew Brees

Brees continued to rewrite NFL history books during the 2020 campaign
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan makes most of virtual Pro Bowl experience

He had virtual showdowns with Cleveland's Myles Garrett, Seattle's Jamal Adams
news

Three New Orleans Saints honored by Pro Football Writers of America

Trey Hendrickson named PFWA All-NFL, Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan named PFWA All-NFC
news

Quarterback Drew Brees publicly noncommittal about future following New Orleans Saints' season-ending defeat

'I'll keep that to myself right now'
news

Four turnovers too much for New Orleans Saints to overcome in divisional playoff game loss to Tampa Bay

Three turnovers led to three touchdowns in 30-20 loss
news

New Orleans Saints defense hopes to cool Tampa Bay's hot offense one last time this season

'Our front's played phenomenal all season, and we definitely need that to continue'
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara shows no rust after return following 10-day absence

'I wasn't worried about the physical at all. Just the mental'
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara named finalist for FedEx Ground Player of the Year award

Kamara led the NFL with 21 touchdowns in 2020
news

Quarterback Drew Brees believed early that New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay would meet in playoffs

'I think this is probably where we all envisioned being at this point in the season'
news

New Orleans Saints make anticipatory moves off field to ensure preparedness on field 

'It's kind of trying to think outside the box a little bit at each position'

Advertising