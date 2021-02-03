New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Cameron Jordan

Best game:

The divisional rival Atlanta Falcons came to town to face off against the Saints in Week 11 and Jordan continued his success by sacking Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan three times. Jordan has sacked Ryan 21 times in his career, an NFL record for most sacks by one player against a single quarterback. The Saints came away with the victory 24-9 and would go on to sweep the Falcons in the regular season.

Best quote:

"This is the culture of the locker room. This is the culture of the New Orleans Saints. This is something that's been established long before. So, everybody goes with exactly the same mind-set. This is a team that, you know, the defense trusts each other, the offense trusts each other, the team trusts each other. So again, we control what we can control. We don't look back, we look forward after we make our corrections."