Live Updates from Saints at Seahawks Week 7 | 2021 NFL

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Seattle Seahawks
Marcus Davenport, Kwon Alexander, Tre'Quan Smith activated from IR
Saints at Seahawks Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 7
Coming off of a Week Six bye, the New Orleans Saints (3-2) will return to action, making their 2021 prime time debut on Monday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. CT, playing the Seattle Seahawks.
Receiver Marquez Callaway has career-best game to bolster New Orleans Saints offense against Washington
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore paced defense, punter Blake Gillikin led special teams
New Orleans Saints overcome self-inflicted wounds, post gutsy road win over Washington
Four TD passes by Winston, 11 third-down stops on defense lead the way
New Orleans Saints leg out a wild win over Washington Football Team 33-22
The Saints improve to 3-2 heading into the bye
Replay of Live Updates from Saints at Washington Week 5 | 2021 NFL
Washington Football Team vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 5 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints inactives, roster moves for game vs. Washington Football Team | NFL Week 5
Wide receiver Kenny Stills elevated to active roster
Saints vs. Washington Football Team Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 5
After going 2-2 for the first four games of the 2021 season, the New Orleans Saints go on the road to take on the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.