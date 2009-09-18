Sean and Beth Payton Distribute Funds to Nine Local Charities

<span style=""> <span style="text-decoration: underline;">SEAN AND BETH PAYTON DISTRIBUTE FUNDS FROM FOUNDATION GOLF TOURNAMENT TO NINE LOCAL CHILDREN'S CHARITIES</span>

Payton's Play It Forward Foundation raises more than $80,000 in naugural golf tournament, Celebrity Kids Classic

Payton's Play It Forward Foundation (PPIFF), formed last year by New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and his wife, Beth, presented more than $80,000 to nine Greater New Orleans area children's charities on Friday, Sept. 18, at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Harrah's Hotel. The funds were raised last spring during the inaugural PPIFF Celebrity Kid's Classic sponsored by the West Jefferson Hospital Foundation and presented by the Fore!Kids Foundation.

"This is the fun part," said Payton. "The hard work of raising money is all worth it when you can turn around and give it to worthwhile causes that enhance the quality of life in our city and our communities. It's important to me and my wife that we do what we can to help out, and we are blessed to have people that believe in what we are doing and are on board with our mission. We can't thank the people enough that get behind our projects and make them a success. This is a thrill and it feels good to help."

Held on Monday, May 11, 2009, at the TPC Louisiana, the Celebrity Kid's Classic featured celebrities such as former National Football League (NFL) greats Michael Strayhan and Mark Brunell; Fox Sports Commentator Jay Glazer; current NFL players Drew Brees and Marcellus Wiley; former NBA coach Avery Johnson; professional golfer Kelly Gibson; jockey Robby Alvarado; and chef John Besh.

"Beth and I are thrilled to present checks to nine deserving children's charities in the Greater New Orleans area," said Payton. "We are grateful to the generous community of New Orleans, especially in these challenging economical times, in helping us raise these funds."

Organizations receiving $10,000 checks from PPIFF are Angel's Place, Boy's Hope Girl's Hope, Capital Area Family Violence of Baton Rouge, CASA New Orleans, Children's Bureau of New Orleans, JoJo's Hope and Kingsley House. David Tom's Foundation and Second Harvest Food Bank will each receive $5,000.

The check's will be presented to representatives of the nine organizations at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2009, at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Harrah's Hotel at 228 Poydras Street, New Orleans. In addition to the check presentations, the Payton's will announce upcoming plans for Payton's Play it Forward Foundation, and representatives from the Fore!Kids Foundation will be in attendance to make a special announcement.

For more information on Friday's event, contact Greg Bensel, New Orleans Saints vice president of communications at 504-731-1794 (office), 504-453-2318 (cell) or greg.bensel@saints.nfl.com. For more information on Payton's Play it Forward Foundation, contact Karen Hegner, PPIFF executive director, at 214-529-6681 or khegner7894@sbcglobal.net, or visit www.paytonsplayitforwardfoundation.com.

About Payton's Play It Forward Foundation:

Founded in 2008 by New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and his wife, Beth, the mission of Payton's Play it Forward Foundation (PPIFF) is to improve the quality of life for local families through educational-based initiatives, increased and improved health-care support systems, and social welfare through research, education and professional services for disadvantaged and disabled individuals and families in the Greater New Orleans area and across the state. In operation for just over a year, PPIFF has distributed more than $425,000 to local charities. For more information, visit www.paytonsplayitforwardfoundation.com.

About Payton's Play It Forward Foundation Kids Classic Beneficiaries:

Angel's Place

Angel's Place provides a loving and caring environment for children diagnosed with life-threatening illness. Additional assistance is given to the family as they emotionally struggle for understanding while the pain and exhaustive treatments continue for the dying child. Angel's Place respite/end of life program provides ease and comfort to the whole family and helps preserve the family unit. The program also meets an important, yet currently not addressed need in the regional pediatric palliative care by providing a home with compassionate care for the dying child, both at end-of-life and during times of needed respite care. www.angelsplace.org

Boys Hope Girls Hope

Boys Hope Girls Hope provides children with arms-around care, safe homes and environments, first-class education, opportunities to learn more about themselves and the world, and academic, financial, and spiritual support through college. Boys Hope Girls Hope helps academically capable and motivated children-in-need to meet their full potential and become men and women for others by providing value-centered, family-like homes, opportunities and education through college. www.boyshopegirlshope.org

Capital Area Family Violence (CAFVA) of Baton Rouge

CAFVA's Zonta House is a shelter that provides expeditious comprehensive services to victims (women) of domestic violence. These victims include battered women and their dependant child(ren) who are homeless due to the violence perpetrated or threatened against them. Assistance includes emergency shelter for up to 45 days, counseling, various information, referrals, advocacy, transportation, financial assistance, and childcare. The program also offers a 24-hour hotline for non-residents. http://brgov.com/DEPT/OCD/shelters/shelter6.htm

CASA of New Orleans

Since 1987, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) of New Orleans has helped to make a difference in the lives of foster children in Orleans Parish. CASA New Orleans trains diligent, committed everyday citizens to stand up for abused and neglected children. Volunteers are taught how to advocate for the best interest of foster children who are under the jurisdiction of Orleans Parish Juvenile Court. www.casaneworleans.org

Children's Bureau of New Orleans

Founded in 1892 by the Reverend Alfred E. Clay, Children's Bureau of New Orleans is a private, non-profit United Way partner agency offering a variety of services to children and families. The Children's Bureau is committed to improving the quality of life for children and their families through innovative programs that focus on child welfare and rights, and helps families give children love, roots and ultimately wings. www.childrens-bureau.com

Kingsley House

Kingsley House educates children, strengthens families and builds community. Kingsley House is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Southeast Louisiana by collaboratively working with others to build a comprehensive system of services and resources that meet the needs of our recovering community. www.kingsleyhouse.org

JoJo's Hope

JoJo's Hope is a swimming program for special-needs and disadvantaged children. It is offered on the northshore at Franco's Athletic Club by Robby Fritscher, whose 3-year-old nephew, Joseph "JoJo" Fritscher, drowned in 1998. Wanting to do all that he could to prevent other children from drowning, he made a career change. Instead of pursuing construction with his father, he chose to return to his first love, swimming. Since he was 13, Robby had worked with disabled children, and now teaches children with disabilities at no cost. www.insidenorthside.com/08julyaug/0708worthy.html

David Toms Foundation

Created by professional golfer and Louisiana native David Toms in 2003, the David Toms Foundation helps underprivileged, abused and abandoned children through funding programs that are designed to enhance a child's character, self-esteem and career possibilities. The foundation assisted those displaced by Hurricane Katrina, raising more $1.5 million. Since its inception, the Toms Foundation has received than $3 million in grants. www.davidtomsfoundation.com

Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana is leading the fight against hunger in south Louisiana by working with other nonprofits and government agencies to meet the extraordinary needs of a region in recovery. It is evaluating its programs and strengthening those that will achieve a lasting impact on hunger for all the residents of the parishes it serves.

www.no-hunger.org

About Payton's Play It Forward Foundation Kids Classic Sponsors:

West Jefferson Hospital Foundation

The West Jefferson Hospital Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) entity which provides financial support to West Jefferson Medical Center. Funds donated to and raised for the Foundation have provided fundraising for a number of service areas including oncology, the Alzheimer's Day Care Center, cardiovascular care and women's services. As a charitable support organization of our community hospital, the Foundation is dedicated to raising private funds to enhance patient care. The funds raised by the Foundation provide additional investment in the Medical Center's mission of service and a vision of improvement in the health status of our community in partnership with the Medical Staff. www.wjmc.org.