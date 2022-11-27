Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Replay of Live Updates for 49ers vs. Saints - November 27, 2022 - NFL Week 12

San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 12 game during the 2022 NFL season.

Nov 27, 2022 at 01:55 PM
New Orleans Saints

Notes from New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers game | NFL Week 12

Saints shut out for first time since end of 2001 season

Game recap: San Francisco 49ers 13, New Orleans Saints 0 | NFL Week 12

Saints fall to 4-8; suffer first shutout since 2002

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about Thursday, Nov. 24

Saints practice Thursday to prepare for Sunday's game.

49ers vs. Saints Week 12 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The New Orleans Saints & San Francisco 49ers have an long regular season history in addition to playing one of the most thrilling games in NFL playoff history.

Ways to Watch: Saints vs 49ers | 2022 NFL Week 12

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers on November 27, 2022

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about Wednesday, Nov. 23

Saints practice Wednesday to prepare for Sunday's game.

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about Tuesday, Nov. 22

Saints recap Sunday's win over Los Angeles Rams.

Postgame quotes from New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams game | 2022 NFL Week 11

Saints beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-20 Sunday, improving to 4-7 on the year

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about Monday, Nov. 21

Saints use Monday to recap Sunday's win over Los Angeles Rams.

Notes from New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams game | 2022 NFL Week 11

Saints notch their 400th regular season victory as a franchise

Andy Dalton bounces back, Carl Granderson steps up for New Orleans Saints against Rams

Kaden Elliss has at least a sack in third consecutive game

