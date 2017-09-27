Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report presented by Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute

Six Saints listed on Wednesday's report

Sep 27, 2017 at 08:12 AM

Saints in London presented by Community Coffee: Practice on September 27

The Saints went back to work to prepare for their Week 4 game against the Dolphins in London.

In honor of the announcement that the Saints are playing a game in London during the 2022 NFL season, here's a look at the previous Saints games in London.
In honor of the announcement that the Saints are playing a game in London during the 2022 NFL season, here's a look at the previous Saints games in London.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE

Did Not Practice
T Terron Armstead (shoulder)
DT David Parry (ankle)

Limited Practice
CB Sterling Moore (chest)
T Zach Strief (knee)
LB Nate Stupar (hamstring)

Full Practice
CB Marshon Lattimore (concussion)

MIAMI DOLPHINS INJURY REPORT

Did Not Practice
RB Jay Ajayi (knee)
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle)

Limited Practice
LB Chase Allen (neck)
LB Kiko Alonso (shoulder)
LS John Denney (hamstring)
WR Jakeem Grant (ankle)
LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring)
T Eric Smith (knee)
WR Kenny Stills (hand)

Full Practice
S Nate Allen (hamstring)
C Mike Pouncey (hip)

