The Saints went back to work to prepare for their Week 4 game against the Dolphins in London.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Did Not Practice
T Terron Armstead (shoulder)
DT David Parry (ankle)
Limited Practice
CB Sterling Moore (chest)
T Zach Strief (knee)
LB Nate Stupar (hamstring)
Full Practice
CB Marshon Lattimore (concussion)
MIAMI DOLPHINS INJURY REPORT
Did Not Practice
RB Jay Ajayi (knee)
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle)
Limited Practice
LB Chase Allen (neck)
LB Kiko Alonso (shoulder)
LS John Denney (hamstring)
WR Jakeem Grant (ankle)
LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring)
T Eric Smith (knee)
WR Kenny Stills (hand)
Full Practice
S Nate Allen (hamstring)
C Mike Pouncey (hip)