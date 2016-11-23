Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report presented by Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute

12 players listed on Wednesday's report

Nov 23, 2016 at 10:34 AM

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE

Did Not Practice

T Tony Hills (abdomen)

RB Daniel Lasco (hamstring)

DE Darryl Tapp (illness)

Limited

RB Travaris Cadet (toe)

RB Mark Ingram (concussion)

T Terron Armstead (knee/quad)

G Senio Kelemete (triceps)

S Shiloh Keo (neck)

DT David Onyemata (knee)

G Tim Lelito (calf)

Full
LB Dannell Ellerbe (Quad)

CB Delvin Breaux (fibula/ankle)

LOS ANGELES RAMS INJURY REPORT

Did Not Practice
C Tim Barnes (foot)

DE William Hayes (not injury related)

DE Ethan Westbrooks (thigh)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

