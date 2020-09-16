Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Week 2 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints at Raiders

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders on September 21, 2020

Sep 16, 2020 at 09:56 AM
New Orleans Saints
On Monday Night Football, the New Orleans Saints will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the first contest at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, September 21, 2020.

New Orleans is coming off a hard-fought 34-23 season opening victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that featured contributions from offense, defense and special teams. In their first contest since their relocation from Oakland, the Raiders weathered a contest with seven lead changes to defeat the Carolina Panthers 34-30 at Bank of America Stadium, on the strength of a late fourth quarter six-yard rushing touchdown by Silver and Black RB Josh Jacobs, the final of his three scoring rushes.

The all-time series between the Saints and the Raiders is tied 6-6-1, having been hosted at four different stadiums, the Allegiant Stadium christening scheduled to be the fifth facility. This will be the third time the Saints and Raiders face off on Monday Night Football, with the two clubs having split two meetings at the Superdome, the last a 27-0 Saints win in 1991.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

  • TV: ESPN/ABC (WGNO-ABC 26 locally)
    Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (color analysts) and Lisa Salters (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

  • Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
    Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), Steve Geller (sideline)
  • National radio: Westwood One
    Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color analyst)
  • Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
    Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

