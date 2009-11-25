Saints vs Patriots Capsule

<span style="">NOTES</span> <span style="">SAINTS:</span> Are 10-0 for 1st time in team history. Average 36.9 points per game, most in NFL…QB DREW BREES is 2-0 in career vs. NE with 118.4 rating. Aims for 5th in row on MNF with 300 yards. Has 1,289 yards (322.3 yards per game) with 10 TDs vs. 3 INTs for 109.6 rating in past 4 on MNF. Since joining NO in 2006, leads NFL with 16,656 pass yards…RB-PR REGGIE BUSH has 5 TDs (3 rush, 2 PR) in 4 games on MNF. RB MIKE BELL rushed for 2 TDs last week. RB PIERRE THOMAS has 4 TDs (3 rush, 1 rec.) in past 2 MNF games…WR MARQUES COLSTON aims for 4th MNF game in row with TD (4 TDs). WR ROBERT MEACHEM aims for 4th in row with TD. Has 4 TDs in past 3…DE WILL SMITH has 6 sacks in past 4 & aims for 5th in row with sack. Had 1.5 sacks & FF in last meeting. S DARREN SHARPER had INT in last game vs. NE. Has 3 INTs (2 INT-TDs) in past 2 vs. AFC. LB JONATHAN VILMA had INT last week & has INT in all 6 NFL seasons.