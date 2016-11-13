Saints vs. Broncos: Postgame Notes

- With the loss, New Orleans drops to 4-5. The Saints return to action this Thursday, Nov. 17 when they visit Bank of America Stadium to face the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is 7:25 p.m.
- The New Orleans defense forced two interceptions of Broncos QB Trevor Siemian, recording two picks in the same game for the first time this season and first time since Dec. 27, 2015 vs. Jacksonville.
- The Saints' five sacks were a season-high and most since they tallied five takedowns vs. Atlanta on Oct. 15, 2015.
- QB Drew Brees made his 226th-career start, completing 21-of-29 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. The 300-yard game was his 102nd-career game with at least 300 passing yards, an NFL-best.
- On a three-yard touchdown connection with WR Willie Snead IV, Brees reached 450 touchdown passes for his career, joining Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) as the only players in NFL history with at least 450 scoring throws.
- WR Brandin Cooks caught a game-tying 32-yard touchdown in the closing minutes of the game, his sixth touchdown reception this season and 18th of his career. He totaled 98 yards on three receptions with the touchdown. With the scoring grab, he moved into sole possession of sixth place on the list of Brees touchdown targets. He also returned one punt for two yards.
- Snead IV caught five passes for 47 yards with two touchdown receptions, posting his second-career multi-touchdown game.
- S Kenny Vaccaro posted a team-leading nine tackles, including seven solo stops and added an interception of Siemian in the third quarter that set up the Saints' go-ahead touchdown. It was his first interception of 2016, first since Nov. 30, 2014 at Pittsburgh, and fourth of his career. He finished with two passes defensed.
- CB Sterling Moore made his 24th-career start, intercepting a Siemian pass in the closing minute of the first half, his second as a Saint and sixth of his career. His two interceptions this season tie a career-high he set in 2011 as a member of the New England Patriots. He finished with five solo tackles and two passes defensed.
- LB Dannell Ellerbe made the start, his second of 2016, and recorded seven tackles (two solo) and one pass defensed. In the second quarter, he sacked Siemian to record his first sack as a Saint and first since Nov. 11, 2013 at Tampa Bay as a member of the Miami Dolphins.
- DE Cameron Jordan recorded a sack of Siemian in the first quarter, his fourth sack of the 2016 season. His 43 sacks are ranked 13th in club record books. He registered a team-high nine tackles, with a team-best eight solo stops.
- DT Nick Fairley collected a sack of Siemian in the first quarter and now has 4.5 sacks on the season, 1.5 sacks away from his career-high six sacks set in 2013. He totaled four tackles (three solo) to go along with the sack.
- DT Sheldon Rankins played in his second-career game, recording two solo tackles, including a sack of Siemian in the fourth quarter, his first-career sack.
- LB Craig Robertson posted a team-leading nine tackles (four solo) and added one sack, his fifth-career QB takedown and first since Oct. 27, 2013 at Kansas City.
- In making his Saints debut, S Shiloh Keo played in his 50th-career game.
- P Thomas Morstead played in his 119th-career game, moving him into sole possession of 29th place on the club's all-time games played list. He punted four times for 163 yards, pinning two of his punts inside the 20-yard line.
- T Zach Strief appeared in his 149th-career game, moving him into a tie with S Dave Waymer (1980-89) for 12th place on the club's all-time games played list.