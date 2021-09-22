Saints Transcripts: Ty Montgomery, Jameis Winston, Paulson Adebo Media Availability | 2021 NFL Week 3

New Orleans Saints Quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿

Virtual Media Availability

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Sean Payton talked about how New England is very successful when they win the turnover differential at home. Can you address that?

"I think Luke (Johnson), that's important every week. We know that this team, pretty much like our team's been very successful when they've won the turnover battle, so we have to make sure we're on top of that, focusing on ball security and making great decisions."

Is that different with the effort with the coaches you work with here as opposed to in Tampa?

"No, I think all around the league, they preach that as the first thing, that a head coach will address a team and say in order to win this game we have to win the turnover battle and it starts with taking care of the football and then you can plan and play off of that. Every team is saying the same thing."

You've had great games in your NFL career and some you wanted back after, what have you learned from that during your career?

"The biggest thing, is building on the positives and avoiding the same mistakes, not having the same mistake show up, not having that same action show up. The main thing is going out there and competing, but you don't want to have the same thing happen through the course of a season."

You thought so much about decision making all season, what was your thought after watching the film?

"I think the biggest thing is being in better first and second down efficiency, not putting yourself in position to have to make plays at the end of the game where you have to push the ball down the field, understanding just because you are capable of making a play doesn't mean you should necessarily make it. I think it starts with the overall rhythm of a game, the offense, myself, going out there and executing."

What stands out to you from the Carolina loss and how can you move forward?

"The biggest thing is being better on first and second down to give ourselves a better chance percentage-wise on third down. Developing a rhythm would be the second thing, just making sure we're constantly staying in good downs and distances. Moving the ball, executing on third down so we can sustain drives. The third thing's communication. Making sure everyone is getting the call so we can play fast and execute to our highest level."

How much have you guys looked at the film trying to fix some of the pass protection issues from last week? Are you confident those issues can be fixed?

"We are. That's just communication. We just have to get on top of the communication, make sure everyone is getting the right call, and make sure I'm back there constructing everything to get everyone lined up and sliding the right way. I'm confident in our offensive line because we have the best offensive line in the NFL and secondly, I'm confident in me being able to handle that (communication) process with those guys effectively so we can get the protections where they need to be.

When you were picking where to sign as a free agent, you partly picked New Orleans because Sean Payton had been here a long time. Bill Belichick has been in New England for a long time. From a player's perspective, when you see a coach in one spot for so long, what level of respect does that bring for someone who's been in one spot for 15-20 years?

"I think the respect I have for this game in general, not only when you have a head coach who's been doing this for a long time, not just as a head coach, but being a coordinator in this league for a long time, you respect the value they bring to the game. Ultimately, knowing the players he's coached (Sean Payton), the culture of winning, and the Super Bowl win. You respect everyone who has helped paved the way for the game to evolve to the way it is now. You don't take that stuff for granted. You still have to compete against those guys. I still had to compete against those guys; I did it when I was down in Tampa Bay having to play against Sean twice a year. So, you still have to have the winning mindset to compete, but you still respect and value who they are as people (Payton and Belichick) and their careers."

This team always seems to be one that bounces back after a loss. What changes do you make after a loss as opposed to the week after a win?

"You just have to trust the process. You clean up the mistakes and build on the positives. That's the main thing. This team, we're a winning team. We know how to win. We're resilient, and we're going to be (resilient). We just have to execute better and get the job done."