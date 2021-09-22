Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 3 at New England Patriots

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 3 game against the New England Patriots.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Calf
|DNP
|DB
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Knee
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Hand
|LP
|G
|Calvin Throckmorten
|Knee
|LP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Hamstring
|LP
|DB
|P.J. Williams
|Back
|LP
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Elbow
|LP
|DE
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Calf
|FP
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|LB
|Matt Judon
|Knee
|DNP
|T
|Trent Brown
|Calf
|LP
|RB
|Damien Harris
|Finger
|LP
|LB
|Kyle Van Noy
|Throat
|FP