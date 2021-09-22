Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 3 at New England Patriots

Eight New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report

Sep 22, 2021 at 03:49 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Injury-Report-2021-1920x1080

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 3 game against the New England Patriots.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday
C Erik McCoy Calf DNP
DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Knee LP
CB Marshon Lattimore Hand LP
G Calvin Throckmorten Knee LP
LB Pete Werner Hamstring LP
DB P.J. Williams Back LP
DE Payton Turner Elbow LP
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Calf FP

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday
LB Matt Judon Knee DNP
T Trent Brown Calf LP
RB Damien Harris Finger LP
LB Kyle Van Noy Throat FP

Related Content

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2021 Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Five New Orleans players listed as OUT for Sunday vs. Panthers
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Nine New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Ten New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2021 Week 1 vs. Green Bay Packers

Two New Orleans players listed as OUT for Sunday vs. Packers
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 1 vs. Green Bay Packers

Three New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 1 vs. Green Bay Packers

One New Orleans player listed in Wednesday's report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 NFC Divisional Playoffs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taysom Hill, Latavius Murray questionable vs. Buccaneers
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 NFC Divisional Playoffs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Six Saints listed on Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 NFC Divisional Playoffs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Six Saints listed on Wednesday's report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 NFC Wild Card vs. Chicago Bears

Two Saints listed as OUT on Friday's report
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 NFC Wild Card vs. Chicago Bears

Six Saints listed on Thursday's report
Advertising