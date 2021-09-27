Saints transcripts: Sean Payton conference call 9/27/21

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Conference Call With New Orleans Media

Monday, September 27, 2021

After a month on the road, did it feel normal or like an extended road trip?

"I think we probably got more into a routine after the first week and a half or two weeks. As coaches, you try to establish times that are consistent and practice schedules, I think it's easier to train when you're doing that more effective. And obviously, after this past weekend's game, we're all kind of back on back in here getting settledand the obvious of being home and getting into a little bit more familiar surroundings, but also the additional time that allows you relative to preparation that you spend a lot commuting, so it's good to get back. I am sure the players and staff, everyone involved feel the same way."

Was it somehow a sigh of relief to be back?

"Well, look, you get back and you're hoping the next day and a half, two days, people can get adjusted andget into their housing. And then quickly, you focus on the opponent, and that's New York. So that's what we're doing today."

When you look at the game film and evaluate ﻿Jameis Winston﻿'s performance while there were no turnovers, were you okay with the throws?

"Anytime you go back and look at the tape, there's going to be plays and decisions that you want to correct. I think that's the case for most players. Situationally, I thought we did a really good job, I felt like we played the large part of the first half on their end of the field. And then one of the goals of doing that is when you're playing on an opponent's end of the field, that there's a mistake, it can be magnified, that happened at the start of the second half in the third quarter when we ended up having the interception returned for a touchdown. But back to your question regarding Jameis, yeah, you go to the tape and you look at the (tape), you try to grade each play, specifically mechanics and then decisions. There's categories that you're looking at, and he does the same thing. I think that's pretty common."

Is there any specific thing moreso that you like defensively, whether it's turnovers or stopping the run?

"We defended the run (well and) at some point, it became more of a one-dimensional game. I thought we tackled well in space. And when you force three turnovers and you block a punt in the kicking game and you don't turn the ball over, there's probably a better than good chance you're going to win that game. I thought the other thing that was noticeable on the sideline, I felt like our energy was what you want, what you look for, especially playing a team on the road. I thought our guys were moving around. I felt that in the week leading up to the game, (up to) the pregame warmup and I thought we played with a lot of energy."

﻿Taysom Hill﻿'s, offensive snap counts went up in this game as opposed the first two weeks. Was that because of the way the game script played out? Or has he sort of been ramping up into that role?

"Yeah, I think there's a little bit of both, Mike (Triplett). There were a few things we wanted to do in the run game that involved him. And I think that, there were certain personal packages that drew looks from New England and so, but I think a little bit of both."

Is his work with position coaches different than the other times he has played the different positions?

"Yeah, look, it's always been a challenge, you know, what meeting room is he in and so he is still with the quarterbacks. And then trying to get the technique work that's required to not just play the quarterback position, but when he's playing some of the receiver stuff, you know, that involves time on task. And so he had a good week of preparation and I thought he played well."

Were ﻿Bradley Roby﻿'s snaps a function of giving him time to get going or more about ﻿Paulson Adebo﻿'s development?

"(Bradley Roby) is an awfully good player and it's probably a combination. I thought Bradley (Roby) was settling in playing well. Marshon (Lattimore) obviously, he's back and so each week (it varies). It was a position at the start of the season, where there was some concern relative to the depth and with both Bradley and then Desmond (Trufant), we feel like it's a position of strength now."

With Demario Davis being 32 years old do you see him playing like someone much younger?

"Yeah, look, I see a young player when I watch him and that's a credit to him. Number one, he's extremely diligent in his preparation, how he takes care of himself. I mean, very thorough and then number two, his thirst and his desire to be outstanding and be part of a great defense, it's contagious. I think he's a fantastic leader. He certainly leads by example and then when he's not on the field, he's a guy that has a lot of juice and energy and I think that's a big plus for us as a team."