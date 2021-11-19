Saints transcripts: Juwan Johnson, Erik McCoy and Marcus Davenport media availability | Friday, Nov. 19

New Orleans Saints Tight End ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿

Media Availability

Friday, November 19, 2021

How hard was it for you to be a healthy scratch a couple weeks ago against Atlanta?

"Yeah, it was hard. But, you know, things like this happen. It's more so about how you respond from it and move on from it. You just have to trust the coaches are making the right decision and whatever the decisions they make, you get behind them and you just keep going. That's the only thing about it, is that it's like a setback. You just kind of move on and keep on going. So, in terms of that, just keep going and keep working to help our team win. The scout team just keeps doing our thing, so yeah."

How did you find out you were going to be inactive?

"I mean, you usually find out within the week. You see the personnel sheet to figure out what's happening and what's going on. You know, when you're not on there, you just ask questions, those questions are answered, and you move from there. You know, we have tough conversations here in this facility. From my understanding, it was nothing that I did, it was just the gameplan and moving parts. That's really what it was."

How close did you grow up to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia?

"Yeah, so Philly is about 20 minutes away from me. This is huge. It's an opportunity for us to stack another win. For me, it's just hometown with being close to Philly, growing up with a lot of Philly fans around me. When Donovan McNabb, Brian Westbrook, and even T.O. doing those interviews in his front yard doing the sit-ups or whatever, I witnessed all of that growing up. Everybody back home is a Philly fan. Going back home is kind of right. Being back home is going to be really good. It's going to be really good to see my Mom, brothers, and those things."

Have a lot of people asked you for tickets on Sunday?

"Yeah, not so much. I kind of made that statement earlier in the year. I've got my people coming (to my games) and that's pretty much it. People ask for tickets, but it's good to read the messages and just keep on going."

Do you leave the text messages on read?

"Yeah, I leave them on read. It's just how it is. It can be very hectic during the week, so yeah."

Do you wear that (shirt) around the locker room?

"What, this right here? They just see that it's cozy, I don't even know if (teammates) read what's on the shirt. They just ask me, 'where'd you get that from?'. So, yeah, they just like my cozy little outfits that I wear. I have a bunch of these, I just try to stay warm in the facility when it's cold."