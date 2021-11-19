Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Nov, 19

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Nov 19, 2021 at 08:54 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Alvin Kamara downgraded on Thursday's injury report, 1 of 7 Saints players to miss practice
Saints were 'fairly close' on signing Odell Beckham Jr, coach Sean Payton says
Saints top-ranked run defense set to face 'unique dynamics' of Eagles offense

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints at Titans Week 10: Best of Defense
KultureCity partners with ASM Global New Orleans to open new sensory rooms
Saints High School Coach of the Week 2021: Cyril Crutchfield
Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Deonte Harris has become play-making receiver for New Orleans Saints
Saints transcripts: Dennis Allen local media conference call | Thursday, Nov. 18
Saints transcripts: Malcolm Jenkins, Deonte Harris and Mark Ingram II media availability| Thursday, Nov. 18

