Saints transcripts: J.T. Gray, Nick Vannett, Marshon Lattimore and Brett Maher Media Availability | Thursday, Dec. 23

New Orleans Saints Tight End ﻿Nick Vannett﻿

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Thursday, December 23, 2021

What's it sort of been like this week I guess with all the different COVID issues and the small tight end room and all that, what's that been like?

"I mean, it's wild I'll be honest, it's really wild. I don't know if you guys remember from last year, but when I was on the Broncos, we played the Saints, we didn't have a quarterback on the roster. Fortunately, we don't have exactly that issue right now. At least we have some time to move some pieces around and figure some things out and to have like, a good game plan going into the game on Monday. So if this is what's going to happen, it's good thing it's happening now, that we'll have time to prepare and plan for it rather than the day before, kind of like how it happened to us last year. But yeah, it's wild. It just means that guy's got to step up. Guys are going to have to assume roles that they normally wouldn't take on. As far as I'm concerned, the games still going to be played, they're still going to keep score and all that stuff. We've got to step up, there's no excuses. So it's a good challenge in front of us."

Does it feel a little weird I guess that you and ﻿Ethan Wolf﻿ are like the last men standing, at least for now. Like, what was practice, like, with just the two of you?

"There's a lot of reps. Dang near taking every single play in practice, which is good. It's good to get the reps, it's good to get those high speed reps, makes you feel good about everything that's going into the game plan. But yeah, it is weird. I wasn't aware of it until we showed up that day in that team meeting when my coach came up to me and informed me of all this stuff with ﻿Adam Trautman﻿ and with ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿, but like I said, we can't really dwell on it. We've just got to look forward and we've got to work with what we've got right now. I have full confidence in Ethan. I know he's going to go out and do a great job. When he got his opportunity in New York he did a good job with his limited role and now he's going to (need to) have an expanded role. So we're going to do everything we can on our end to prepare for it and we are going to be ready come game time."

Obviously with the news that ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ and ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ are in the COVID protocols, the likelihood of ﻿Ian Book﻿ starting is pretty great. Could you just talk about have you worked with him at all in practice just what you've seen maybe since training camp when he got here and just kind of overall thoughts on a rookie stepping into a pretty difficult situation?

"Yeah, I mean, it's not easy, especially Monday Night. We're the only game being played, all eyes are on us. It's not easy for anyone who's stepping into their first NFL game and taking on that role, especially a quarterback. But with Ian, he's an unbelievable athlete, unbelievable quarterback. If you guys saw the things that he would do against our scout team against our defense, sometimes you just sit back like, Oh my God, how did he pull that off? I would say he's just as mobile as Taysom (Hill) is, he's a dual threat, he can run around and he'll get in there and get some yards scrambling around. I'm not sure if we're going to call any quarterback powers, like we would with Taysom, but I think he's a very good passer in all areas of the field. I think the biggest thing is that we've just got to do a good job of getting him settled into the game. We can't try to put too much on this plate right away, just kind of get settled in and kind of build his confidence up a little bit. And I think once we do that, we'll be fine."

You referenced Denver last year? Do you kind of feel like that makes you uniquely qualified to handle something like this? I mean, when it when it pops up, did you feel a sense of here we go again, or did you feel a sense of okay, I've been through this before, and it was even worse. I mean, how did you feel?

"Yeah, a little bit above, right? I obviously dealt with this last year. I would say the only difference is that we found out Saturday, the day before we played the Saints, that we weren't going to have a quarterback. So it was a little more scrambling around, a little more we had to throw out our previous game plan and come up with something new for our practice squad receiver that we had play quarterback. So thankfully, we're not in that exact situation. But there's still some pieces that need to be moved around and still some guys that need to step up and assume these roles, like I said earlier, and I think our coaches are doing a really good job as far as like, just getting us prepared and getting us ready so we know our roles, so we know exactly what we need to do on each play, and just go and execute. But I think the only thing we need to focus on is just the game and just focus, we can't worry about the situation that we're in. If we worry about that, then, in my mind, we're already losing the game. So I just think that with the guys that we have healthy right now we just need to focus on the game plan and winning the game. All that other stuff, we've got to block it out."

I was wondering if you could just kind of take us through how the schedule has changed since it's all virtual, like, do you all have meetings from home and then you come in just for practice, and then go home and have meetings? I was wondering how it works now?

"Yeah, so today, originally, our first meeting was at 10 o'clock, team meeting, special teams meeting to follow. And then after the special teams meeting we had offense, which was like, we had meetings after post practice yesterday, so we kind of re-watched the practice film from yesterday, then we went over the install for today. And then we were supposed to come in today at three o'clock to have a walkthrough, but DA (Dennis Allen) decided it wasn't a good idea to come into the building, wanted guys to stay at home, stay away from each other. So we did our meetings, we watched some film on Miami, and we just kind of called it a day. I think normally, I would imagine tomorrow we would probably come in tomorrow and have a practice, unlike what we did today. But yeah, we just wake up and we have 9am meeting, all those meetings that follow then at some point, we'll come in, hopefully, we'll be able to come in and get together and kind of run through the game plan and get guys feeling comfortable going into the game."