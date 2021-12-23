Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 23

Saints prepare for Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins.

Dec 23, 2021 at 09:05 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice on Thursday to continue to prepare for Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins.
  2. Defensive Coordinator/Interim Head Coach Dennis Allen held a conference call with local media Wednesday morning. Listen to the full call>>>
  3. Following practice Thursday, Saints players will speak to the media. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints Facebook, Twitter and Youtube pages.
  4. Defensive end Cameron Jordan has been named the Week 15 NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Read more>>>
  5. The Saints had four players selected to represent them in the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. Find out which players made it>>>

