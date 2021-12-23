Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 23

- The New Orleans Saints will practice on Thursday to continue to prepare for Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins.
- Defensive Coordinator/Interim Head Coach Dennis Allen held a conference call with local media Wednesday morning. Listen to the full call>>>
- Following practice Thursday, Saints players will speak to the media. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints Facebook, Twitter and Youtube pages.
- Defensive end Cameron Jordan has been named the Week 15 NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Read more>>>
- The Saints had four players selected to represent them in the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. Find out which players made it>>>
Dec 23, 2021 at 09:05 AM