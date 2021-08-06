Saints Training Camp 2021: Transcripts from Coach Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston and Kwon Alexander

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston

How do you think you're doing so far in training camp?

"My goal is to get better every single day. My goal is to get better every single day and I know this is a process of every day, I'm tallying up how I'm doing and I'm trying to get better the next day."

What do you look at when you evaluate yourself?

"Decisions, that's all, I am not looking at completions. I'm not looking at anything besides decisions."

How hard is that to just focus on decisions when things don't go your way?

"It's just the process of how I'm trying to try to do things and I know ultimately, the more great decisions we make, the better we're going to be off for it."

Are you seeing that day-to-day progress that you're aiming for?

"Oh, absolutely. We're getting better now. We are getting better and we are looking good too. So we got to keep looking good and obviously the consistency. (We have) had great opportunity these past three days really, in particular to get some great work with the young guys. Having guys like Easop Winston stepping up, having guys like Jalen McCleskey step up. Great to have Tommylee Lewis back that's my guy. We had built a great connection on the scout team last year, so these young guys have been stepping up. We (were for some days) down to three tight ends so Juwan Johnson, Adam (Trautman) has been to do over (extra) work, so it has been great to get some work with these guys and build rapport with some of the guys that I haven't been throwing it to (as much) early in camp."

Do you felt like you've gotten better every day you come off the field and if you don't feel that way like I guess what do you do?

"I am going to study. I'm going to put my feet in the ice tub and I am studying, right. I am trying to see what can I do? How can I process faster, right, there are some places where I do make the right decision, but like you said, how am I getting there quicker, right? How can I eliminate things in our concept to get to the right place faster. Me and Demario (Davis) were talking about something yesterday I hit AK (Alvin Kamara) on a Y route to the left. Demario said hey, it is man coverage. Once you recognize it is man coverage you got to get there now. Because if you give me a step it is too late. Obviously, Demario Davis is one of the fastest middle linebackers in the league. It was kind of misconstrued, I am just like, come on with the Demario, like you compared to another guy. It is a different story. But we do we have elite speed in our division with Dein Jones and Devin White. So that one step makes a difference. So learn from those guys, from a veteran like Demario and Malcolm (Jenkins) has been very challenging to me. So I weigh that into my decision making process as well."

If you have a bad practice, how do you go more to the mental aspect of it to correct your mistakes?

"Yeah, absolutely. Visualization is the key, right? Like I'm trying to visualize that thing. I'm trying to make that thing deja vu, right. I'm trying to do it. I'm trying to visualize it happening before. I'm saying you heard a deja vu. I'm trying to visualize that happening before it even happens right? Before, I'm skipping that process. You know, that's actually a thing."

How frustrating is it to have a slight overthrow on a deep ball?

"We get another chance. It's not frustrating. We get another chance and a chance to feel the camaraderie with these guys. We're going to connect. I look back and it's just been one week of this. Man, we got a long way to go, right. We can't get too high and we can't get too low. That's what Coach Sean (Payton) was preaching the other day. We can't get too high. We can't get too low. We have to stay in the middle and have to be composed and we have to go out and execute every single day. Because that's what it is, it's about executing every single day."

Is this considered a quarterback-friendly offense?

"I would say this offense has enough weapons to be very quarterback friendly and you have an elite offensive line. One of the best (running) back tandems in the league right, with Latavius (Murray) and Alvin (Kamara). I ate some sneakers, but excuse my language right? One of the best tandems in the league."

Are you more excited or eager for a preseason game then maybe you ever have been in your career?

"I'm excited to go out and compete against my teammates every day. All things aside, man, I am grateful to be out here and have an opportunity. I'm grateful to talk to you guys, right. Like, I have embraced this process I have been through the thick and thin, like as a quarterback in this league man. I am never taking the day again for granted. You know what I'm saying. So I'm excited and I think our defense does a great job of mixing things up. We get on some of the DBs a little bit, like you knew that route was coming. But like you said, you know, the way Sean (Payton) and Pete (Carmichael) and RC (Ronald Curry) are doing things up top man. We put our guys in different situations where I have defenders come to me like, hey, man, like I thought this was coming and it's different. It hasn't been like that in other places, right. Like sometimes they like we know this is coming, but we're mixing things up. We're giving guys different looks, whether it's a split, whether it's a stem and changing it up a little bit. So we're playing some good football."

How about Marquez Callaway basically being wide receiver number one out here all of a sudden this summer?

"Well, we know we have one of the best receivers in the world in Mike Thomas, but when you have young guys like Quez (Callaway), who is holding his weight and dominating out there. I mean when you get to compete, like I say I take pride in competing against the Demario (Davis), Marshon (Lattimore), Malcolm (Jenkins), Cam (Jordan) every single day. Because those guys are the best and Callaway is getting a chance to compete against Marshon Lattimore. Like you don't hear his name enough, you know, as one of the top DBs in this league, right. So that's making him better, that's making him go higher and that's what you want, we want to elevate when it's time to really show up."

You kind of almost talk like a pastor, is that something you developed or is that just who you are?

"You can ask anybody and that is just me, that is just me this. Like I have always been optimistic, but sometimes I have been too optimistic, right. I think I kind of had to fine tune just understanding reality, a little bit. You have your ups and downs, but man, like, my gratitude was built from my father, from my mother. I had some very humble beginnings and you talk about a pastor, like, I know my lord and savior got me. I was listening to a sermon about Tony Evans, he said Jehovah-jireh, you know what that means? That means the lord will provide. So I am banking on that, so when I come out here and I apply myself, every single day, I work my butt off. It does not matter how to speak. As long as I'm out there, doing my job. As long as I'm out here being the best man I could be to ya'll, to my teammates. I'm getting the job done. So regardless of how I speak, regards how I carry myself, I'm trying to be the best man I possibly be. I have two sons. I'm rocking my one son on my neck right now. So I got a lot of things I got to represent and I understand it's bigger than me. And I want to show these guys like, hey, like I'm a CEO in this thing. You know what I'm saying. I'm ready to take that next step. It is a privilege to be to be a quarterback here. So I have to carry myself a different way. I'm not a 21 year old kid anymore. I'm a grown man, I would say, this is big man status."

Do you ever think about how important it is to fulfill the promise of having been national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and the first overall pick and is that something that's helpful to think about?

"I think about again, man, how grateful I am to be in the position that I am in now. Like I said, I can't take nothing for granted anymore. Because you don't know when it's over. We lost a coach (Gregg) Knapp (a couple weeks ago) and I remember working with him at the combine. Life is short. You don't know when it's over for you. So every day you can't take for granted. You have to embrace it and move forward. Like yeah, we won the national championship man it's great to see teammates like Devonta Freeman and Derrick Kelly, being on the great team with him. But, man, is that it? You know what I'm saying, Oh, you won the Heisman. Is that it, it's been almost 10 years ago. You know what I'm saying, like how much have I grown? How much have you grown in the past ten years? You know what I'm saying. So we are on to bigger and better things and how do we do that? How do we process that? How do we accomplish bigger things day by day. Day by day, we get better and better. That was a little prayer we said in high school, that's like 15 years ago. You learn things that you learned at a very young age and you try to apply them now."

When you're watching film and grading your decisions, what are some of the things you're looking at?

"Again, how can I process information quickly? How can I execute better? Was it the right decision and that's it. You know, how can I execute better? Was it the right decision and that's it. I try to keep it simple. I don't try to get too in depth. Typically when you overthink things, it's not really the right thing. We try to keep everything simple and go out and execute."

How much motivation do you draw from your Tampa Bay days and last season when you had to see them win the Super Bowl?

"My motivation is bigger than another team? My motivation is these teammates out here with me right now. My motivation is my family getting in town today. Like I know it's bigger than me. So that drives me every single day and like I said, me receiving a chance to be out here on this football field on a very mild summer day in New Orleans is a privilege."

Drew Brees had his hands on everything in this offense, more and more the more experienced he became. When you're looking at the process of setting up the protections on the offensive line, do you guys have to build that back up from scratch and how do you kind of view that as the quarterback?

"I will tell you one thing Drew started here in 2006 and that was a long time ago. So these coaches, they know what they're doing. Because we have pretty much the same offensive staff since 2006. So the guys we have working up top are great. They are elite. So I'm letting them do their job and I'm just doing what they ask me to do and I know if I do that, I know that's what #9 did and look, he turned out. So I'm definitely just going to listen to him and hopefully great things happen."

What are your thoughts on Kwon Alexander?

"I love Kwon Alexander. I've known Kwon since I was 14 years old (as teenagers growing up in North Alabama). Think about that. You know somebody since you were 14 years old, you get a chance to play football with him (later in life). Think about how much adversity he has faced (with his injury). Now he has overcame and was resilient, like that inspires me. So why would I not want to have high energy? Why would I not want to persevere? When all eyes (are) on you?"

Did you grade yourself in the gauntlet?

"Listen, Jeff (Duncan). The first time I went through that gauntlet I blew it up. OK. Yeah, I know, they don't show you that, right. But the first time I blew it up. The second time I got hit pretty good. But I kept my ground. I stayed up. You saw that ball. Do you see the ball? The ball was secure. So I finished in the end zone. OK. Like I said, we're going to be resilient. We're going to be resilient. Thank you. Appreciate y'all."

New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander

Can you talk about your commitment to wanting to be back here, but at the same time knowing that you would have to rehab your injury on your own and then work out contract terms?

"I took a better approach, took care of my body, making sure I was healthy and eating right and everything and now I feel legendary."

Did you work with Dr. Reef before or was this your first time?

"This was my first time this year working with him this year."

What brought you to him?

"I saw Alvin (Kamara) going. I talked to him about it. I saw how well he was moving with his body."

How close do you think you are?

"I'm 100 percent, but I'm just easing in right now. They are just trying to get me moving around, because I was in a cast (for a period) and everything (the extensive rehab with the injury). When they're ready I'm going to be ready."

Do you feel as explosive as before?

"Way, way more explosive. Dr. Reef got me more explosive, so I appreciate his help with everything."

Do you rehabbed in seven and a half months. What did they tell you at first when you suffered the injury and needed surgery as a timeline?

"I don't look at a timeline. Everyone tried to give me a timeline with some stuff and I was just trying to rehab by body and my body is legendary, so I'm ready."

Was it shocking how quickly you came back?

"No, I just know when I put my mind to something, I know I'm going to do it. As soon as it happened, I knew I had to get my mind to where it needed to be and I got there, working hard, eating right, it got me to where I needed to be, just working and I'm here now.

What makes you keep battling back and coming back?