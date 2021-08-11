Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Wednesday, Aug. 11

Officials working with team on points of emphasis for this season

Aug 11, 2021 at 03:09 PM
7-28-19 Training Camp in Metairie, LA Headshots 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
Todd Graffagnini

Photos: 2021 Saints Training Camp - August 11, 2021

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
1 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
2 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
3 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
4 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
5 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
6 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
7 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
8 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
9 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
10 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
11 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
12 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
13 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
14 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
15 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
16 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
17 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
18 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
19 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
20 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
21 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
22 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
23 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
24 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
25 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
26 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
27 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
28 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
29 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
30 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
31 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
32 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
33 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
34 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
35 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
36 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
37 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
38 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
39 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
40 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
41 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
42 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
43 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
44 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
45 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
46 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
47 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
48 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
49 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
50 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
51 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
52 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
53 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
54 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
55 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 12 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

1.*Hello, Mr. Official:* As we walked onto the beautifully groomed fields outside at the Oschner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 11 and into practice, is was hard not to notice the unmistakable uniform of the NFL official. There were seven league officials at practice Wednesday and will be here for the next couple of days, even attending meetings later Wednesday night. Saints Coach Sean Payton mentioned it's a very good thing to have these guys in town for a number of reasons. One, obviously, is on-field performance where the players need to start feeling out what they can or cannot do, and getting used to what's going to be called. The other is there will be specific meetings about certain situations that could be deemed as "new rules." The unsportsmanlike conduct/taunting (no, not Ceedy Deuce) rule and the pulling lineman in space/cut block will be new emphasis points this season. Only saw a couple flags drop Wednesday, which were defensive holding calls, so at least it was basically a clean practice.

2.Injury update: We're getting to the point of training camp where nicks and bumps are starting to show up more frequently. We have not seen wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith since he walked off the indoor field Aug. 3. In workout clothes (not pads), Smith was observing the first portion of practice and then later on was witnessed jogging on the south field nearest the Saints office building. Definitely taken as a good sign there, hopefully his return will be sooner than later. Rookie linebacker Pete Werner missed his second straight day, while rookie defensive end Payton Turner missed Wednesday's work as well, as he left Tuesday's indoor practice early. Also, left guard Andrus Peat left Tuesday's practice early, but he was a full participant Wednesday. Other notable absences today were receiver Jalen McCleskey and cornerback Adonis Alexander. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and safety Marcus Williams also were not at practice, but they were on schedule for "vet days."

3.*Outside, then inside:* For the first time in the first 12 practices, multiple facilities were need to get through practice Wednesday. The early portion was dominated by the heat and humidity, and as the morning wore on, thankfully, more cloud cover and a breeze. Then, around 11:35 a.m. the airhorn blew, and the team started to head to the indoor facility. The media contingent followed suit. Mind you, it had not started raining yet, though the thunder was rumbling in the distance. No sooner than the media arrived under the covered walkway outside the indoor facility, the heavens opened up. The team was already inside working on a kickoff drill and were able to finish practice uninterrupted, finishing it off with each quarterback engineering a two-minute drill as they did Tuesday. The only points coming on a field-goal attempt after a drive by ﻿Jameis Winston﻿. The real MVP was whomever was looking at the Doppler radar, because they had it to the minute when to get inside before the rains came.

Related Content

news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Tuesday, Aug. 10

First look at new kicker Brett Maher
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Monday, Aug. 9

Offense, defense pick up the tempo, intensity
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Saturday, Aug. 7

Chase Hansen delivers big hit
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Friday, Aug. 6

Offense has strong showing
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Thursday, Aug. 5

Defense has another strong practice
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Wednesday, Aug. 4

Kicker Wil Lutz returns to practice
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Tuesday, Aug. 3

Defense had a strong performance
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Monday, Aug. 2

Four new players make their practice debut Monday
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key takeaways from Saturday, July 31

Kamara rocks No. 6 for practice
news

2021 Saints Training Camp: Key Takeaways from Friday, July 30

Team had to deal with the heat
news

2021 Saints Training Camp: Key takeaways from Thursday, July 29

Team held its first practice inside at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Advertising