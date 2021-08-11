Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

NFL officials in town for several New Orleans Saints camp practices

'It's good to have, especially when we get our league officials out here for a period of time'

Aug 11, 2021 at 04:15 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

20210811_Payton.mp4

NFL officials were on hand for Wednesday's training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, and they'll be in town for two-and-a-half days.

"It happens every training camp," Saints Coach Sean Payton said. "(Wednesday night), they'll present in the meetings rule changes, points of emphasis.

"All of these guys are league officials so they're talking to the receivers about alignments, any questions that players have. It's good to have, especially when we get our league officials out here for a period of time, just getting used to what's going to be called, what's not going to be called. I think it's good for all of these players, not just the younger players."

The briefing will include educating players on several rule changes.

"Point of emphasis relative to unsportsmanlike conduct," Payton said. "That's going to be something that they call closer. The pulling (offensive) lineman in space, when the corner takes on that block, there can't be an intentional cut now below the waist. There's a no-cut zone relative to certain plays in the running game or pass protection.

"I don't know that there's any one big specific change, but it is important to be on the same page when the season starts relative to what are the changes and then what are the things that they're going to look to call maybe a little closer."

The increased attention given to unsportsmanlike conduct penalties – perhaps, particularly, taunting – is something that has NFL players concerned, judging by comments on social media. It's also something that the Saints are aware of, given that New Orleans defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has a "chatty" nature, one that has triggered several opponents. Gardner-Johnson also has drawn a few personal foul penalties himself.

"I don't have right now in front of me the amount of penalties, but he's been at the scene of a few crimes," Payton said.

PROGRESS: Receiver Tre'Quan Smith hasn't practiced since Aug. 3, but he attended practice Wednesday and did some light conditioning work. Smith is the Saints' leading returning receiver.

ROLL CALL: Among the players missing practice Wednesday were rookie linebacker Pete Werner and rookie defensive lineman Payton Turner, safety Marcus Williams, offensive lineman Will Clap and kicker Wil Lutz. Defensive tackle Albert Huggins had a number change, from 60 to 95.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway embracing No. 1

'I've got to make a name for myself, and I feel comfortable in that 1'
news

Replay of live updates: New Orleans Saints Training Camp | August 11, 2021

See the tweets from the Saints, John DeShazier, and Todd Graffagnini
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Transcript of Coach Sean Payton from Tuesday, Aug. 10

Payton on Patrick Robinson: 'This was something he felt deep down inside he had to do'
news

New Orleans Saints kicker Brett Maher hopes path to sticking on a roster this season begins in New Orleans

'You come here and expect to make kicks, and that's what I did (in tryout)'
news

New Orleans Saints ability to adjust tested yet again with Patrick Robinson retirement

'It was something that deep down inside he felt'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Team signs veteran kicker Brett Maher, cornerback Patrick Robinson retires
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson retires

Robinson was team's first round pick in 2010
news

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is one of a kind for New Orleans Saints

'I'd rather be aggravating to the people that's not going to war with us every day'
news

Wil Lutz out with core muscle surgery, New Orleans Saints will add kicker to training camp roster

'Rather than wait, we're going to go ahead and have that (surgery) done right away'
news

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams' quest to improve is constant

'I just continue to get better at watching film and coming out on the field and trying new things to see where I can get to'
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Chase Hansen adjusting his style of play

'Having the ability to do what Demario (Davis) does...is something I've tried to put in my game'
Advertising