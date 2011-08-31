Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints-Titans Broadcast Information

Aug 31, 2011 at 06:01 AM
The New Orleans Saints will face the Tennessee Titans in week four of the preseason on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 pm CT in the Louisiana Superdome.

Below is information on how to watch and listen to Thursday night's game:

Television
Thursday's contest will be REGIONALLY televised on CST (Also on Fox-8 in the New Orleans area) with Tim Brando handling play-by-play, Solomon Wilcots serving as color analyst and Mike Nabors on the sidelines
NOTE TO REMEMBER FOR THE REGULAR SEASON:
For regular season games, Direct TV's NFL Sunday Ticket allows fans to watch every NFL game in HD.

The RedZone Channel (703), which is free with the NFL Sunday Ticket order, highlights every play from inside the 20 to show fans every scoring drive in HD.

NFL Sunday Ticket is also available for computers, smartphones or iPads.

For more information, call 855.877.3473 or check out the NFL on DIRECTV.

NFL Game Pass

For fans outside the United States and Mexico, you can watch NFL games live or on-demand in HD quality video for $249.99 with NFL Game Pass.

NFL Game Rewind

For United States residents, NFL Game Rewind allows fans to watch replays of NFL regular season games in High-Definition with DVR controls for $29.99 all season.

Radio
The game can be heard throughout the Gulf Coast on the New Orleans Saints Radio Network (870 AM or 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson handling play-by-play duties, former Saints fullback Hokie Gajan serving as color analyst and Kristian Garic on the the Saints sidelines.

A Spanish broadcast is available on WFNO 830 AM with Emilio Peralta handling play-by-play and Marco Garcia serving as color analyst.

Listen Online
WWL, the flagship station of the Saints Radio Network, will stream their broadcast of the game LIVE online at WWL.com.

Fans can now hear every exciting play-by-play from Jim Henderson and Hokie Gajan, as well as all their pre-game and post-game coverage at WWL.com.

To have access to WWL's online gameday radio, sign up for the free WWL Big Talkers Club by clicking here.

*Please note that as with the television broadcast, the online radio broadcast will not be in sync with the live gameplay.

To have access to every NFL game radio broadcast and unlimited access to the archived games throughout the season, fans can subscribe to the NFL Audio Pass. The subscription is $29.99 for the entire season. Click here for more info.

