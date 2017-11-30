NEW ORLEANS SAINTS THURSDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Did Not Practice
T Terron Armstead (thigh/shoulder)
TE Coby Fleener (concussion)
S Marcus Williams (groin)
CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle)
Limited Practice
T Ryan Ramczyk (elbow)
CB Ken Crawley (abdomen)
DE Trey Hendrickson (elbow)
G Larry Warford (shoulder)
Full Practice
RB Trey Edmunds (shoulder)
CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT
Did Not Practice
TE Greg Olsen (foot)
T John Theus (rest)
DE Charles Johnson (rest)
Limited Practice
LB Thomas Davis (hamstring)
RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder)
C Ryan Kalil (neck)
QB Cam Newton (right thumb/right shoulder)
LB Shaq Thompson (foot)
Full Practice
WR Devin Funchess (toe)
DE Julius Peppers (rest)
CB Daryl Worley (foot)
S Mike Adams (knee)