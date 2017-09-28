NEW ORLEANS SAINTS THURSDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Did Not Practice
RB John Kuhn (biceps)
RB Zach Line (rest)
Limited Practice
T Terron Armstead (shoulder)
CB Sterling Moore (chest)
T Zach Strief (knee)
LB Nate Stupar (hamstring)
Full Practice
CB Marshon Lattimore (concussion)
MIAMI DOLPHINS INJURY REPORT
Did Not Practice
C Mike Pouncey (hip)
T Eric Smith (knee)
Limited Practice
LB Chase Allen (neck)
LB Kiko Alonso (shoulder)
G Isaac Asiata (ankle)
LS John Denney (hamstring)
WR Jakeem Grant (ankle)
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle)
WR Kenny Stills (hand)
CB Alterraun Verner (hamstring)
Full Practice
RB Jay Ajayi (knee)
S Nate Allen (hamstring)
LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring)