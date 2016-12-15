Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report presented by Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute

Ten Saints listed on Thursday's report

Dec 15, 2016 at 07:45 AM

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS THURSDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE

Did Not PracticeLB Stephone Anthony (Knee)
CB Delvin Breaux (Shoulder)

Limited Practice
RB Mark Ingram (Toe/Knee)
RB Daniel Lasco (Hamstring)
S Shiloh Keo (Hamstring)
FB John Kuhn (Groin)
LB Craig Robertson (Shoulder)
WR Michael Thomas (Foot)
C Max Unger (Foot)

Full Practice
QB Drew Brees (Not Injury Related)

ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Did Not Practice
T D.J. Humphries (Concussion)

Limited Practice
WR John Brown (Illness)
TE Jermaine Gresham (Knee)
CB Marcus Cooper (Back)
LB Markus Golden (Hamstring/Biceps)
S Tony Jefferson (Shoulder)
S Tyrann Mathieu (Shoulder)
WR J.J. Nelson (Knee)
CB Patrick Peterson (Illness)

Full Practice
WR Larry Fitzgerald (Not Injury Related)
QB Carson Palmer (Not Injury Related)
CB Justin Bethel (Foot/Knee)
DT Robert Nkemdiche (Elbow)

