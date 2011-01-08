Saints-Seahawks Inactives

Gameday inactives for the Saints-Seahawks matchup have been released.
For New Orleans safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Matt Giordano, RB Joique Bell, LB Danny Clark, DL Anthony Hargrove, T Charles Brown, TE Jimmy Graham and WR Adrian Arrington are inactive.
Both Darren Sharper and Usama Young have extensive experience at free safety. Jo-Lonn Dunbar has started eight games at strongside linebacker this year.
For Seattle, Tulane Alum J.P. Losman is the third quarterback and CB Josh Pinkard, CB Marcus Brown, LB Joe Pawlek, G Lemuel Jeanpierre, G Paul Fanaika, T Breno Giacomini and DT Amon Gordon are inactive.