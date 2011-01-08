Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints-Seahawks Inactives

New Orleans facing lineup change at FS

Jan 08, 2011 at 05:55 AM

Gameday inactives for the Saints-Seahawks matchup have been released.

For New Orleans safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Matt Giordano, RB Joique Bell, LB Danny Clark, DL Anthony Hargrove, T Charles Brown, TE Jimmy Graham and WR Adrian Arrington are inactive.

Both Darren Sharper and Usama Young have extensive experience at free safety. Jo-Lonn Dunbar has started eight games at strongside linebacker this year.

For Seattle, Tulane Alum J.P. Losman is the third quarterback and CB Josh Pinkard, CB Marcus Brown, LB Joe Pawlek, G Lemuel Jeanpierre, G Paul Fanaika, T Breno Giacomini and DT Amon Gordon are inactive.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

