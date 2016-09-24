NEW ORLEANS SAINTS SATURDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Out
CB Delvin Breaux (Fibula)
T Terron Armstead (Knee)
Questionable
DE Cameron Jordan (Knee)
LB Dannell Ellerbe (Quad)
TE Josh Hill (Ankle)
DT Tyeler Davison (Shoulder/Foot)
WR Willie Snead IV (Toe)
S Kenny Vaccaro (Ankle)
ATLANTA FALCONS INJURY REPORT
Out
LB De'Vondre Campbell (Ankle)
LB Paul Worrilow (Groin)
QuestionableWR Julio Jones (Calf)Limited
DE Brooks Reed (Shoulder)
Full Participation
DE Tyson Jackson (Heel)
WR Justin Hardy (Shoulder)
S Kemal Ishmael (Shoulder)
DT Grady Jarrett (Elbow)
S Keanu Neal (Knee)
DE Dwight Freeney (Non-Injury Related)
DT Ra'Shede Hageman (Illness)
WR Mohamed Sanu (Ankle)