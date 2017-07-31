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Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Photo of the Day: Disputed play

Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.

Jul 31, 2017 at 06:37 AM
photo31.jpg


The final play of practice Monday, July 31 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center generated a lot of discussion between the offense and the defense. Receiver Brandon Coleman caught a pass from quarterback Drew Brees and turned upfield. Safety Vonn Bell was in coverage and made contact with Coleman. The question was whether Coleman was down prior to reaching the first down mark.

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