Saints Morning Break presented by Community Coffee for Saturday, Sept. 12

New Orleans Saints defense knows what to expect from Falcons' run-heavy offense
'That's what they want to do. As a team, as far as the scheme goes, they want to be able to run the football'
New Orleans Saints' vision for Pro Bowl returner Rashid Shaheed has come to fruition, and then some
'We felt like not only could be he a returner, but we also felt like he could help us out at receiver'
Saints running back Jamaal Williams relishes getting up close and personal with opposing defenses
'I'm not going to go in there light-footing it'
Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints attention squarely placed on Sunday's game against Atlanta
'We put ourselves in that position, but we fought back and earned the right to be playing for something at the end of the year'
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr on his best stretch of play this season entering Sunday's game against Atlanta
Has completed 73 percent of passes for 10 touchdowns, two interceptions in last four games
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave battled through struggles to produce second consecutive 1,000-yard season
'There's always going to be ups and downs, but it's about how you get up from it, how you bounce back from it'
New Orleans Saints defense wary of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
'He's just one of those guys - he's confident, he plays with swagger, he's really trying to carry the whole team on his back, be that play-maker for them'
Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints teammates have improved the lines of communication
'How do I love them the best and get the best out of them individually'
New Orleans Saints must win, receive help to stay alive for playoffs
'This is what we are, this is what it is and we have to win'
New Orleans Saints need help for playoffs, but focus on selves entering final two regular-season games
'I have no idea where everything is going to stand by the time we get to the Tampa Bay game, but that's what we control. We control how we get ready to go play that game'
New Orleans Saints see another late rally fall short in loss to Rams
Saints scored final 15 points in 30-22 loss