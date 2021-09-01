Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Sept. 1

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Sep 01, 2021 at 07:41 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Gallery: Faces of the Saints 2021 53-Man Roster

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who take the field during the 2021 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Paulson Adebo • #29 • CB
1 / 53

Paulson Adebo • #29 • CB

Kwon Alexander • #58 • OLB
2 / 53

Kwon Alexander • #58 • OLB

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Terron Armstead • #72 • T
3 / 53

Terron Armstead • #72 • T

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Zack Baun • #53 • LB
4 / 53

Zack Baun • #53 • LB

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Ian Book • #16 • QB
5 / 53

Ian Book • #16 • QB

Marquez Callaway • #1 • WR
6 / 53

Marquez Callaway • #1 • WR

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Will Clapp • #64 • C
7 / 53

Will Clapp • #64 • C

Ken Crawley • #25 • CB
8 / 53

Ken Crawley • #25 • CB

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Marcus Davenport • #92 • DE
9 / 53

Marcus Davenport • #92 • DE

Demario Davis • #56 • LB
10 / 53

Demario Davis • #56 • LB

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Andrew Dowell • #50 • LB
11 / 53

Andrew Dowell • #50 • LB

Kaden Elliss • #55 • LB
12 / 53

Kaden Elliss • #55 • LB

C.J. Gardner-Johnson • #22 • S
13 / 53

C.J. Gardner-Johnson • #22 • S

Blake Gillikin • #4 • P
14 / 53

Blake Gillikin • #4 • P

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Carl Granderson • #96 • DE
15 / 53

Carl Granderson • #96 • DE

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
J.T. Gray • #48 • DB
16 / 53

J.T. Gray • #48 • DB

Garrett Griffin • #45 • TE
17 / 53

Garrett Griffin • #45 • TE

Chase Hansen • #42 • LB
18 / 53

Chase Hansen • #42 • LB

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Deonte Harris • #11 • WR/RS
19 / 53

Deonte Harris • #11 • WR/RS

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Jeff Heath • #38 • S
20 / 53

Jeff Heath • #38 • S

Derick Hingle/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Taysom Hill • #7 • QB
21 / 53

Taysom Hill • #7 • QB

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Lil'Jordan Humphrey • #84 • WR
22 / 53

Lil'Jordan Humphrey • #84 • WR

James Hurst • #74 • OL
23 / 53

James Hurst • #74 • OL

Malcolm Jenkins • #27 • SS
24 / 53

Malcolm Jenkins • #27 • SS

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Juwan Johnson • #83 • TE
25 / 53

Juwan Johnson • #83 • TE

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Tony Jones Jr. • #37 • RB
26 / 53

Tony Jones Jr. • #37 • RB

Cameron Jordan • #94 • DE
27 / 53

Cameron Jordan • #94 • DE

Alvin Kamara • #41 • RB
28 / 53

Alvin Kamara • #41 • RB

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Tanoh Kpassagnon • #90 • DE
29 / 53

Tanoh Kpassagnon • #90 • DE

Marshon Lattimore • #23 • CB
30 / 53

Marshon Lattimore • #23 • CB

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Wil Lutz • #3 • K
31 / 53

Wil Lutz • #3 • K

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Erik McCoy • #78 • C/G
32 / 53

Erik McCoy • #78 • C/G

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Ty Montgomery • #88 • WR
33 / 53

Ty Montgomery • #88 • WR

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Latavius Murray • #28 • RB
34 / 53

Latavius Murray • #28 • RB

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Andrus Peat • #75 • G/T
35 / 53

Andrus Peat • #75 • G/T

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Ryan Ramczyk • #71 • T
36 / 53

Ryan Ramczyk • #71 • T

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Christian Ringo • #70 • DT
37 / 53

Christian Ringo • #70 • DT

Malcolm Roach • #97 • DL
38 / 53

Malcolm Roach • #97 • DL

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Aldrick Rosas • #6 • K
39 / 53

Aldrick Rosas • #6 • K

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Cesar Ruiz • #51 • C/G
40 / 53

Cesar Ruiz • #51 • C/G

Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Tre'Quan Smith • #10 • WR
41 / 53

Tre'Quan Smith • #10 • WR

Calvin Throckmorton • #76 • OL
42 / 53

Calvin Throckmorton • #76 • OL

Adam Trautman • #82 • TE
43 / 53

Adam Trautman • #82 • TE

Payton Turner • #98 • DE
44 / 53

Payton Turner • #98 • DE

Shy Tuttle • #99 • DT
45 / 53

Shy Tuttle • #99 • DT

Nick Vannett • #81 • TE
46 / 53

Nick Vannett • #81 • TE

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Dwayne Washington • #24 • RB
47 / 53

Dwayne Washington • #24 • RB

Pete Werner • #20 • LB
48 / 53

Pete Werner • #20 • LB

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
P.J. Williams • #26 • CB
49 / 53

P.J. Williams • #26 • CB

Marcus Williams • #43 • S
50 / 53

Marcus Williams • #43 • S

Jameis Winston • #2 • QB
51 / 53

Jameis Winston • #2 • QB

Zach Wood • #49 • LS
52 / 53

Zach Wood • #49 • LS

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Landon Young • #67 • T
53 / 53

Landon Young • #67 • T

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

From NOLA.com

Analyzing the Saints' first 53-man roster of the season

How the Saints handled roster cutdown day while in Dallas

Jameis Winston earned being named starter

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints make roster cuts to hit 53-man limit

Jameis Winston's strengths cited in being named starting QB

Saints possibly will base in Dallas for first month of season

Photos from Tuesday's practice

Jeff Duncan on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek

From WWL Radio

Drew Brees delivers message to New Orleans

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Aug. 31

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Aug. 30

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Aug. 29

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Aug. 28

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Aug. 27

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Aug. 26

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Aug. 25

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Aug. 24

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Aug. 23

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Aug. 22

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Aug. 21

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Advertising