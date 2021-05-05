Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, May 5

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

May 05, 2021 at 09:01 AM
From NOLA.com
Saints filled some key needs in NFL draft, but these 3 positions still have holes to fill
Saints 2021 season schedule: Here's what we know, what we don't ahead of official release
Saints assign uniform numbers to their 2021 draft class; see who chose what

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans third for 2021 NFL Draft TV ratings
Willie Roaf talks Saints history with draft pick Payton Turner | 2021 NFL Draft
2021 NFC South draft review: Atlanta Falcons

From WWL radio
Ian Book "got a little emotional, my heart started beating really fast" after getting drafted by Saints

Advertising