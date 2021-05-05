New Orleans third for 2021 NFL Draft TV ratings

New Orleans again showed why it has the most passionate fans in the NFL. Even with the Saints, coming off of four consecutive NFC South titles, not having a pick until the 28th selection in the first round New Orleans delivered the third-best ratings for the combined ESPN, ABC, NFL Network broadcast.
The Crescent City delivered a 7.7 rating for the three-day draft trailing only the draft's host city, Cleveland (10.9), and Birmingham (8.0). The Alabama Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted, tied with Ohio State for best in the country.
The Saints selected defensive end Payton Young, linebacker Pete Werner, cornerback Paulson Adebo, quarterback Ian Book, offensive tackle Landon Young and receiver Kawaan Baker in the draft.