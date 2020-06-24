Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 08:30 AM

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, June 24

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Jahri Evans, Roman Harper announced as Saints' 2020 Hall of Fame inductees

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Jahri Evans, Roman Harper took different paths to same destination - Saints Hall of Fame
Full 2020 Saints Hall of Fame Induction Announcement Ceremony
Sean Payton on Jahri Evans & Roman Harper joining the Saints Hall of Fame in 2020
Roman Harper's opening statement at the 2020 Saints Hall of Fame announcement ceremony
Jahri Evans' opening statement at the 2020 Saints Hall of Fame announcement ceremony
Best photos of Saints Hall of Fame inductee Jahri Evans
2020 New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame induction transcript

From SI.com
Drew Brees and Emmanuel Sanders workout together in Denver

Best photos of Saints Hall of Fame inductee Roman Harper

Best photos of Saints Hall of Fame inductee Roman Harper

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
1 / 50
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
1 / 50

2 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 50
2 / 50

4 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 50
3 / 50

6 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 50
4 / 50

8 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 50
5 / 50

10 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 50
6 / 50

12 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 50
7 / 50

14 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 50
8 / 50

16 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 50
9 / 50

18 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 50
10 / 50

20 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 50
11 / 50

22 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 50
12 / 50

24 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 50
13 / 50

26 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
27 / 50
14 / 50

28 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
29 / 50
15 / 50

30 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
31 / 50
16 / 50

32 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
33 / 50
17 / 50

34 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
35 / 50
18 / 50

36 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
37 / 50
19 / 50

38 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
39 / 50
20 / 50

40 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
41 / 50
21 / 50

42 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
43 / 50
22 / 50

44 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
45 / 50
23 / 50

46 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
47 / 50
24 / 50

48 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
49 / 50
25 / 50

50 / 50

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
26 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
27 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
28 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
29 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
30 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
31 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
32 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
33 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
34 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
35 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
36 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
37 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
38 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
39 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
40 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
41 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
42 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
43 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
44 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
45 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
46 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
47 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
48 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
49 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.
50 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate former safety Roman Harper as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

