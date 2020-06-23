Jahri Evans, Roman Harper took different paths to same destination - Saints Hall of Fame

Harper started five games as a rookie before tearing his ACL. He came back to play all 16 games the next year and his teammates named him the Saints' Ed Block Courage Award winner.

"My college roommate, he called me after the Saints drafted me and he laughed at me," Harper said. "He said that we'd never go to the playoffs and how bad we were."

"We had a great draft," Harper said, smiling. "We got there, (receiver) Marques Colston was way overweight, so I didn't think that he'd turn out to be the great player that he was. Everybody was so high on (receiver) Mike Haas. We had this very, very tall, enormously big white guy named (offensive tackle) Zach Strief in the seventh round that everybody was excited about as well.

"It was just crazy. Jahri had these big glasses on – these big, like, really big, big glasses. So we were like, 'How can this guy be an O-lineman, be as tough and as great as he is?' So, it was just funny. We did not look the part, but we definitely came together and were very much a vital part of getting that organization turned around. Immediately, we were all thrown in the fire and I think we all responded the right way."

The fact that they're the latest members of the class in the Saints Hall of Fame – joining Colston and running back Reggie Bush, and likely to be joined by Strief when he becomes eligible – says they responded in the right way.

"It means a lot," Evans said. "It means that I came to work every day and did what I needed to do. It means that we put up a lot of points and won a lot of games, and that's a test. And that's what it's about. It shows that I approached the game as a professional and did the right things, and it's awesome. But it also means that when your name or number goes up there, you're always in the conversation."

"I'm so excited for all the great players are in this Saints Hall of Fame," said Harper, who was able to double up on the celebrating. His wife gave birth on Monday to their fourth child, a son named Seoul Chankoowashtay Harper, which translates to "Good Path" and is a tribute to her Native American heritage.

"For me to be able to go in with the greatest player in my draft class in Jahri Evans, who I'm hoping will be a (Pro Football) Hall of Famer Hall of Famer at some point in his life, I couldn't ask for more," Harper said.